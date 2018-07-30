Jason Aldean Fans Were So Drunk They Don't Know Who Played Saturday Night

The audience was partying long before they made it into Dos Equis Pavilion to see country music star Jason Aldean for his High Noon Neon Tour on Saturday night. On the way to the entry line for the bag check, patrons were upending beers in one hand, a full beer on deck in the other hand. A woman at the metal detector station continued to insist she is always allowed to bring beer into the venue and considered this new policy unfair. Scalpers stood outside the grounds yelling their deals as groups congregated in shade openly drinking before stepping through the gates — the whole scene more akin to Bourbon Street than Fair Park.

Luke Combs performed for the sold-out crowd before Aldean. His relaxed but passionate demeanor onstage was a sharp contrast from the amphitheater that was on their constantly moving feet. Arms above their heads, the crowd clapped along to the beat of Combs’ music, dancing with one another and singing the lyrics nose-to-nose with the person to their left or right. The screams of approval were so loud after each song that it was questionable if this momentum, this energy, could be maintained for the hours to come.

Some in attendance seemed to come for the spectacle more than the acts themselves, as was the case with the drunk woman loudly cheering how great the concert was, only to immediately ask regarding Combs on stage, “Is that Jason Aldean?” When told that no, it wasn’t, she plopped down in her chair, confiding to her seatmate that this show was “bullshit.”