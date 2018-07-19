Smashing Pumpkins Plays the Hits, Minus the Albums Where Guitarist James Iha Is Missing

The original Smashing Pumpkins were not able to reform in 2018, so Billy Corgan and company gave fans something worth remembering: a well-crafted three-hour, 31-song marathon walk down memory lane.

After people found their seats to the sounds of Metric, the Great Pumpkin came out alone just shy of 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Backed by a stage and light setup that looked like the classic film Metropolis, the presentation was retro with a futuristic bent. There had been reports of initially soft ticket sales in many of the markets outside of Chicago, but the AAC was almost filled to the brim with fans. (The upper nosebleed section was closed off.)

Starting off with “Disarm,” accompanied by pictures and home movies of his preteen life on the screen behind him, Corgan was front and center. As much as he is painted as a well-spoken band leader with a Svengali-like control, this version of the Pumpkins is more of a band than a hired gun situation.