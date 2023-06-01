The Trilogy Tour Will Bring Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin and Pitbull to Dallas on One Ticket

If you're a fan of music icons Ricky Martin, Enrique Iglesias or Pitbull, then you know how hard it is to get a ticket to see them live. Later this year, you'll have the chance to see all three of them in the same show.
Martin, Iglesias and Pitbull are currently on a once-in-a-lifetime Trilogy Tour, and it's scheduled to make a stop in November at the American Airlines Center (AAC), according to Live Nation.
This is great news for fans of Latin pop, especially considering that Luis Miguel tickets start at $270 for his Dallas show in October. A 3-for-1 should be of some help to your bank account.
Tickets for the Trilogy Tour's Dallas show aren't sold out yet but that's only because they haven't officially gone on sale. There's a small window of opportunity to get your seats starting online through (ugh) Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7. It will stay open until 10 a.m. the following day or until the show is sold out. AAC Insider passes will go on sale for 24 hours starting at 10 a.m. Thursday. All remaining seats will be available for purchase starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 9.
The Dallas stop is part of a 19-city tour that started last October in Washington, D.C., and has taken the Latin music trio across America and parts of Canada.
You don't need us to tell you that Martin, Iglesias and Pitbull are three of the biggest Latin pop icons in the world. If you do need us to tell you, get out once in a while or maybe try fiddling with the knobs on the radio in your car now and then.
If you do know, you know Martin lives la vida loca at his live shows, Pitbull is a professional hype man and Iglesias can be your hero, baby.
The Trilogy Tour is also an expansion of sorts on previous tours that all three have done together. Iglesias and Pitbull toured together in 2017, including a stop at the AAC in which Iglesias kissed a female fan in the front row to the delight of the packed house. Pitbull followed him by emerging from a trapdoor in the stage wearing his trademark suit and sunglasses, whereupon he shared his success story between songs.
Dallas Observer writer Alex Gonzalez was at the Martin/Iglesias show in 2021 when Iglesias jumped into the audience while performing his 1999 hit "Bailamos" and had shots of tequila on stage while he sang “Cuando Me Enamoro." Martin followed up by opening with his most famous hit, "Livin' La Vida Loca," followed by "La Bomba," "Que Rico Fuera" and "Vuelve." He closed things out with "She Bangs and "Shake Your Bon Bon."
"Fans came for the nostalgia and were served two enjoyable sets, but Martin was certainly the star of the night, combining his musical aptitude with sexual energy and highlighting his showmanship with stunning visual elements," Gonzalez wrote. "Nevertheless, the unquestionable magic of Latin music was present throughout all of the night."
The only complaint fans seemed to have with those previous shows is that the artists didn't share the stage together for a closing duo or even a lousy dance number. The Trilogy Tour will have the opportunity to correct that mistake and then some if they all take the stage at the same time.