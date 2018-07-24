River Whyless Brings New Acclaimed Tunes and a Whole Lot of Road Miles to Dallas

Most bands’ goals are fairly straightforward. You want to make plenty of good songs, hope that audiences respond to them in a positive manner and then have faith that enough folks show up when you take those songs out on the road.

The four members of folk-rock quartet River Whyless have made one of the year’s most critically lauded albums and are learning that folks do, in fact, show up when the tunes resonate.

“We see some people in the crowd that we recognize, but we’re certainly seeing a lot of new faces, too, which is really great. Sometimes I think, ‘Well, how the hell did you get here?’” singer and guitarist Ryan O’Keeffe says during a chat with the Observer while en route to a show in Chattanooga, Tennessee, from the band's home base in Asheville, North Carolina. “I’ll ask people where they’ve heard of us because I’m genuinely curious., whether it’s our social media, our publicity folks or it’s random pickups by NPR, which is probably the biggest. We were lucky enough to get in on that world, and the word spread to the outlets across the country.”