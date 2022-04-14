Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Concert Reviews

Toto and Journey Took Us Back in the Best Way With a Wednesday Show in Dallas

April 14, 2022 11:46AM

Journey had us "believin'" n their staying power at their Wednesday show at American Airlines,
Journey had us "believin'" n their staying power at their Wednesday show at American Airlines, Vera "Velma" Hernandez
In a sea of Journey shirts, the Wednesday night crowd at American Airlines Center watched Toto while waiting impatiently for the headliner. But the opening band just ripped. Toto wasted no time with banter during their set and just hammered on song after song, including '80s staples "Africa" and "Rosanna."

Steve Lukather's vocals shredded on the deadly "Hold the Line," and the band moved into a heartfelt Beatles cover, "With a Little Help From My Friends," before closing out the show with their two biggest hits — which had the crowd swaying, dancing and singing along. At the end of their set, Toto gave their brief intros for the bandmates while saying their goodbyes and thank yous with a wholesome bow before they left the stage.

As soon as the lights dimmed, the whispers among the audience turned into yelling and whistles. It seemed as if the seats were charged with electricity, causing every member in the crowd to jump to their feet in excitement at the same time. Nobody was sitting back down anytime soon — it was not a good day to be short. 
click to enlarge Toto was not in Kansas anymore. - VERA "VELMA" HERNANDEZ
Toto was not in Kansas anymore.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez

Journey got their karaoke-favorite tune "Don't Stop Believin'" out of the way immediately. The guys still have it. Arnel Pineda dominated the stage with his presence: throwing the mic out into the crowd, jumping, dancing, interacting with every bandmate across the stage without losing a single beat. The dude was flash.

There also wasn't much banter from Journey — besides the occasional "Thanks, Dallas!" "You guys ready?!" or the classic "How are we all doing out there?!" Lights flashing, guitars ripping, keys thrashing, Journey put one one of their best shows to date.
click to enlarge Toto played with Journey in Dallas this Wednesday. - VERA "VELMA" HERNANDEZ
Toto played with Journey in Dallas this Wednesday.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez

Once they played "Wheel in the Sky" and the perfect "Separate Ways [Worlds Apart]" it was clear they were close to their big finale. Giant funnels were at the front of the stage, a gang of people all clad in black started throwing shirts to the ground audience. We're not just talking about a few dozen shirts, either: For the last three songs you would just see black rolled-up shirts being thrown nonstop.

The moment Jonathan Cain struck that first unmistakable chord on piano for "Anyway You Want It," those funnels erupted in an explosion of fog, confetti and streamers that engulfed the arena. Seeing everybody chant the lyrics to that last tune while confetti was slowly fluttering its way to the floor was a sight to behold. What a wild Wednesday night.
click to enlarge The drummer for Toto brought the '80s beat. - VERA "VELMA" HERNANDEZ
The drummer for Toto brought the '80s beat.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge Toto brought us back to our childhoods with thier '80s hits. - VERA "VELMA" HERNANDEZ
Toto brought us back to our childhoods with thier '80s hits.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge Journey was the headliner at an '80s-tastic show at American Airlies Center. - VERA "VELMA" HERNANDEZ
Journey was the headliner at an '80s-tastic show at American Airlies Center.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge The show was one big confetti-filled party. - VERA "VELMA" HERNANDEZ
The show was one big confetti-filled party.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge Journey's Arnel Pineda took us on a real trip. - VERA "VELMA" HERNANDEZ
Journey's Arnel Pineda took us on a real trip.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge Journey's Neal Schon has been in the band since 1968. - VERA "VELMA" HERNANDEZ
Journey's Neal Schon has been in the band since 1968.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge Journey brought explosive energy to their Dallas show with Toto. - VERA "VELMA" HERNANDEZ
Journey brought explosive energy to their Dallas show with Toto.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge The crowd jolted up at the sight of Journey. - VERA "VELMA" HERNANDEZ
The crowd jolted up at the sight of Journey.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation