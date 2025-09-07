Simple Plan, Bowling for Soup Turn Back Time for Emo Extravaganza in Irving

As the Texas heat finally began to loosen its grip, the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving became the epicenter of nostalgia and emo-fueled joy on Saturday, Sept. 6. The sold-out crowd was treated to a spectacular finale of Simple Plan’s Bigger Than You Think! Tour, celebrating the band’s 25th anniversary. Joined by hometown heroes Bowling for Soup, the ever-quirky 3OH!3 and the delightfully sarcastic LØLØ, the night was a whirlwind of memories that felt like a time machine to the early 2000s.
The evening kicked off with LØLØ, a 27-year-old firecracker from Toronto who proved to be the perfect warm-up act. With a set that was equal parts biting humor and infectious pop-punk, LØLØ had the crowd eating out of her hand. Her performance of “u turn me on (but u give me depression)” was a standout, with its catchy hook and cheeky delivery making it impossible not to dance. At one point, she had the entire audience crouch to the floor before erupting into a jumping frenzy—a moment that felt like a chaotic emo version of the “Cha-Cha Slide.”
Next up was 3OH!3, who brought their signature blend of absurdity and high-octane fun. From the moment they walked onstage to a reworked version of Dire Straits’ “Money for Nothing” (“I want my 3OH!3”), it was clear they were here to entertain. Dressed in construction crew-meets-DEVO outfits, Sean Foreman and Nathanial Motte bounced across the stage like caffeinated hype men, throwing invisible balls into the crowd and performing interpretive dances.
Then came Bowling for Soup, the hometown heroes who turned the Pavilion into their personal comedy club. Frontman Jaret Reddick wasted no time reminding the crowd they were back in Texas, joking about how excited he was to “masturbate in his own shower” after the show. Their set was a mix of punk anthems and stand-up comedy, with Reddick fishing for woos from the audience and stopping mid-song to tell stories or crack jokes.
Finally, it was time for Simple Plan, the night’s headliners and the reason the Pavilion was packed to the brim. From the moment they took the stage, it was clear they were here to celebrate not just their 25 years as a band, but the fans who had been with them every step of the way.
The set was a spectacle, complete with confetti cannons, giant beach balls and even a Scooby-Doo costume parade during their performance of “What’s New Scooby-Doo?” Frontman Pierre Bouvier joked about underestimating how many fans would show up in costume, as the stage quickly filled with Scoobies and their gang.
One of the most memorable moments came during “Untitled (How Could This Happen to Me?),” when Bouvier left the stage to play piano in the middle of the crowd. The audience swayed and sang along, creating a moment of unity that felt almost sacred.
Simple Plan also paid homage to their roots, playing snippets of songs from their debut album, No Pads, No Helmets...Just Balls, alongside quick covers of early 2000s hits like The Killers’ “Mr. Brightside” and Avril Lavigne’s “Sk8er Boi.” It was a celebration of an era, a nod to the Hot Topic days of spiked hair and plastic bracelets.
Throughout the night, the band made sure to connect with the crowd, joking about whether to call them Dallas, Fort Worth or Irving, and expressing their gratitude for the sold-out show. “This is where we belong,” Bouvier said, a sentiment that resonated deeply with the fans who had grown up with their music.
As the night came to a close with “Perfect,” the crowd lit up the venue with their phone flashlights, swaying in unison and singing every word. It was a fitting end to a night that was as much about the fans as it was about the music—a reminder that, even after 25 years, Simple Plan still knows how to make every show feel like the best night ever. Here’s to 25 years of pop-punk perfection—and to many more nights like this one.
See more photos from Saturday's show: