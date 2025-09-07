 Review: Simple Plan, Bowling for Soup Turn Back Time at Irving Show | Dallas Observer
Simple Plan, Bowling for Soup Turn Back Time for Emo Extravaganza in Irving

Simple Plan, LØLØ, 3OH!3 and Bowling for Soup turned the Pavilion into an emo-fueled, early 2000s nostalgia fest on Saturday.
September 7, 2025
Image: Man performing on stage
Simple Plan’s Pierre Bouvier channels raw emotion on stage. Preston Barta
As the Texas heat finally began to loosen its grip, the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving became the epicenter of nostalgia and emo-fueled joy on Saturday, Sept. 6. The sold-out crowd was treated to a spectacular finale of Simple Plan’s Bigger Than You Think! Tour, celebrating the band’s 25th anniversary. Joined by hometown heroes Bowling for Soup, the ever-quirky 3OH!3 and the delightfully sarcastic LØLØ, the night was a whirlwind of memories that felt like a time machine to the early 2000s.

The evening kicked off with LØLØ, a 27-year-old firecracker from Toronto who proved to be the perfect warm-up act. With a set that was equal parts biting humor and infectious pop-punk, LØLØ had the crowd eating out of her hand. Her performance of “u turn me on (but u give me depression)” was a standout, with its catchy hook and cheeky delivery making it impossible not to dance. At one point, she had the entire audience crouch to the floor before erupting into a jumping frenzy—a moment that felt like a chaotic emo version of the “Cha-Cha Slide.”
click to enlarge Woman performing on stage
LØLØ electrifies the crowd with her bold stage presence and a backdrop straight out of an emo Wizard of Oz dream.
Preston Barta
click to enlarge Woman performing on stage
LØLØ belts out another anthem of heartbreak and resilience.
Preston Barta
click to enlarge
A custom bass drum featuring a fluffy white dog adds a playful touch to LØLØ’s edgy set.
Preston Barta
LØLØ’s set was a perfect mix of music and attitude. She declared, “I believe in kindness, but if someone messes with you, it’s perfectly reasonable to hope they burn in hell,” a line that drew cheers and laughter. Her cover of Icona Pop’s “I Love It” kept the energy high, and when Simple Plan joined her onstage during “debbie downer” to shake pom-poms as part of her self-proclaimed “emo cheerleading squad,” the crowd knew they were in for a night of surprises.

Next up was 3OH!3, who brought their signature blend of absurdity and high-octane fun. From the moment they walked onstage to a reworked version of Dire Straits’ “Money for Nothing” (“I want my 3OH!3”), it was clear they were here to entertain. Dressed in construction crew-meets-DEVO outfits, Sean Foreman and Nathanial Motte bounced across the stage like caffeinated hype men, throwing invisible balls into the crowd and performing interpretive dances.
click to enlarge Man performing on stage
Nathaniel Motte shares the mic with Sean Foreman during 3OH!3’s set.
Preston Barta
click to enlarge Man performing on stage
With arms raised and a grin that says it all, 3OH!3’s Nathaniel Motte connects with the sold-out Irving audience.
Preston Barta
click to enlarge Man performing on stage
3OH!3 proves their electro-pop anthems are just as electrifying live as they were in the MySpace era.
Preston Barta
Their set was a showcase in not taking themselves too seriously. Between songs, they introduced their band members as if they were reading dating profiles, complete with quirky likes and dislikes. They closed with their 2008 hit “DONTTRUSTME,” sarcastically introducing it as their “favorite Simple Plan song.” It was corny, chaotic and completely endearing—a reminder that 3OH!3’s music is best experienced live, where their infectious energy can’t be ignored.

Then came Bowling for Soup, the hometown heroes who turned the Pavilion into their personal comedy club. Frontman Jaret Reddick wasted no time reminding the crowd they were back in Texas, joking about how excited he was to “masturbate in his own shower” after the show. Their set was a mix of punk anthems and stand-up comedy, with Reddick fishing for woos from the audience and stopping mid-song to tell stories or crack jokes.
click to enlarge Man performing on stage
Rob Felicetti, known for his work with Patent Pending, takes the spotlight as Bowling for Soup’s bassist.
Preston Barta
click to enlarge Man performing on stage
With a voice as big as his personality, Jaret Reddick belts out another fan favorite.
Preston Barta
The band’s hits like “Girl All the Bad Guys Want” and “High School Never Ends” had the crowd singing along, but the highlight might have been their performance of “Ohio (Come Back to Texas).” As they sang about Denton County and other Lone Star landmarks, the audience roared with pride. Bowling for Soup also took a moment to highlight their charity work and mental health advocacy, with Reddick sharing a heartfelt message: “It’s okay to not be okay.”

Finally, it was time for Simple Plan, the night’s headliners and the reason the Pavilion was packed to the brim. From the moment they took the stage, it was clear they were here to celebrate not just their 25 years as a band, but the fans who had been with them every step of the way.

The set was a spectacle, complete with confetti cannons, giant beach balls and even a Scooby-Doo costume parade during their performance of “What’s New Scooby-Doo?” Frontman Pierre Bouvier joked about underestimating how many fans would show up in costume, as the stage quickly filled with Scoobies and their gang.
click to enlarge
Simple Plan invites Irving fans onto the stage for a costume dance party during “What’s New, Scooby-Doo?”
Preston Barta

One of the most memorable moments came during “Untitled (How Could This Happen to Me?),” when Bouvier left the stage to play piano in the middle of the crowd. The audience swayed and sang along, creating a moment of unity that felt almost sacred.

Simple Plan also paid homage to their roots, playing snippets of songs from their debut album, No Pads, No Helmets...Just Balls, alongside quick covers of early 2000s hits like The Killers’ “Mr. Brightside” and Avril Lavigne’s “Sk8er Boi.” It was a celebration of an era, a nod to the Hot Topic days of spiked hair and plastic bracelets.

Throughout the night, the band made sure to connect with the crowd, joking about whether to call them Dallas, Fort Worth or Irving, and expressing their gratitude for the sold-out show. “This is where we belong,” Bouvier said, a sentiment that resonated deeply with the fans who had grown up with their music.

As the night came to a close with “Perfect,” the crowd lit up the venue with their phone flashlights, swaying in unison and singing every word. It was a fitting end to a night that was as much about the fans as it was about the music—a reminder that, even after 25 years, Simple Plan still knows how to make every show feel like the best night ever. Here’s to 25 years of pop-punk perfection—and to many more nights like this one.

See more photos from Saturday's show:
click to enlarge Band performing on stage
Simple Plan shook the Pavilion, with a nostalgic backdrop that felt like stepping into a cartoon dream.
Preston Barta
click to enlarge Band performing on stage
Simple Plan’s Chuck Comeau traded his drumsticks for a Dallas Stars jersey and a crowd-surfing adventure.
Preston Barta
click to enlarge
Jeff Stinco, Simple Plan’s lead guitarist, shows why he’s been a cornerstone of the band’s sound for over two decades.
Preston Barta
click to enlarge
Simple Plan guitarist Sébastien Lefebvre jams the good stuff.
Preston Barta
click to enlarge
With their name lighting up the stage, Simple Plan delivered a high-energy set at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory.
Preston Barta
click to enlarge
LØLØ, right, joins Simple Plan on stage to sing “Jet Lag.”
Preston Barta
click to enlarge
Simple Plan frontman Pierre Bouvier pours his heart into every note under the Irving lights.
Preston Barta
click to enlarge
Hands in the air and phones recording, Irving becomes part of the show as Simple Plan drummer Chuck Comeau jumps into the crowd.
Preston Barta
Image: Preston Barta
Preston Barta has been a journalist in the Dallas-Fort Worth area since 2010. He has contributed to several media outlets, including 92.1 KTFW, the North Texas Daily, Fresh Fiction, and the Denton Record-Chronicle. As a member of the Critics Choice Association and the Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association, he is actively involved in media critique.
