 Review: Pantera Triumphantly Returns to Dallas After Two Decades | Dallas Observer
Pantera, the Cowboys From Hell, Return to Conquer Dallas After Two Decades

Pantera’s long-awaited return ignited a night of metal mayhem, fiery tributes and hometown pride at the Dos Equis Pavilion.
September 4, 2025
Image: Man performing on stage
Zakk Wylde salutes the heavens, channeling Dimebag Darrell's spirit in a heartfelt moment that resonates with the Dallas crowd. Preston Barta
The air at Dos Equis Pavilion on Wednesday night was thick with anticipation, sweat and the unmistakable electricity of a city welcoming back its prodigal sons. Pantera, the legendary Arlington-born metal band, headlined their first hometown show in over 20 years as part of The Heaviest Tour of the Summer. With a lineup that also featured the brutal Flesh Hoarder, the chaotic King Parrot and the Viking-laden theatrics of Amon Amarth, the night was a stunning study in heavy metal’s raw power and unrelenting energy.

The evening began with Flesh Hoarder, a Texas-based brutal death metal band whose guttural growls and horror-inspired themes set the tone for the night. Their set was a visceral experience, a sonic assault that felt like it was conjured in the depths of the underworld. If you’ve ever come across their tracks “Ritualistic Rape Victims” and “Ejaculating on the Faces of the Aborted,” you know they’re not for the faint of heart, but their unapologetic ferocity is something to behold. Watching their vocalist unleash demonic screams that defy the limits of human vocal cords was mesmerizing.

Next up was King Parrot, the Australian grindcore outfit known for their thrashy, high-octane performances. With song titles like “Shit on the Liver” and “Fuck You and the Horse You Rode in On,” their irreverence was matched only by their relentless energy. Vocalist Matt “Youngy” Young prowled the stage like a man possessed, whipping the crowd into a frenzy. Their set was a chaotic, cathartic release, a perfect prelude to the night’s escalating intensity.

As the sun dipped below the horizon, Amon Amarth took the stage and transformed the pavilion into a Viking battlefield. The Swedish melodic death metal band, known for their Norse mythology-inspired lyrics and imagery, delivered a performance that was equal parts concert and theatrical spectacle. Towering statues, battle-worn flags and a massive Viking helmet drum riser set the scene, while lightning effects and sword fights added to the immersive experience. Frontman Johan Hegg wielded a giant Thor’s hammer, smashing it onto the stage with thunderous authority.

“Dallas, are you ready to feast like Vikings tonight?” he roared, and the crowd responded with a resounding war cry. Their set, which included anthems like “Raise Your Horns” and “Twilight of the Thunder God,” felt like a journey through the chaos of the North Sea, with the audience as willing crewmates on their longship.

But the night truly belonged to Pantera. As the stage was prepared, a massive banner bearing the band’s name hung like a curtain, while a bittersweet reel of archival footage played before their set. The tribute to fallen members and brothers Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul was a poignant reminder of the band’s legacy and the void left by their absence. Their images adorned the bass drums, and their presence was palpable throughout the performance. Frontman Philip Anselmo, with his signature growl, addressed the crowd early on: “Dime and Vinnie are always here with us. This is their city, and this is their night.”

When the banner finally dropped, Pantera launched into a blistering set that spanned their storied career. From the opening notes of “Suicide Note, Pt. 2” to the anthemic “Cowboys from Hell,” the band delivered a performance that was both ferocious and deeply personal. The legendary Zakk Wylde, filling the massive shoes of Dimebag on guitar, channeled the late guitarist’s spirit with searing solos and a stage presence that felt larger than life. Behind the kit, Charlie Benante — longtime drummer for Anthrax — stepped in to honor Vinnie Paul's legacy with a powerful and dynamic performance, ensuring the rhythm section remained as thunderous as ever. And original bassist Rex Brown’s talents rumbled through the crowd, anchoring the chaos with precision.

The crowd, a sea of black T-shirts and raised fists, was on its feet for the entirety of Pantera’s set. The fire show during “Walk” and “Cowboys from Hell” was a spectacle in itself, with flames shooting high enough to be felt by those in the first 30 rows. During “Walk,” members of the other bands joined Pantera on stage, blurring the line between performers and audience in a moment that felt like a giant metal family reunion.

Anselmo’s voice, remarkably intact after more than three decades, cut through the night with razor-sharp clarity. His banter with the crowd was equal parts heartfelt and humorous, as he reminisced about the band’s history and their connection to Dallas.

“We shot the video for ‘Mouth for War’ right here in Dallas,” he said, eliciting a roar of approval. “This city has always been our home.”

The setlist was a well-balanced mix of hits and deep cuts, ensuring that both die-hard fans and casual listeners left satisfied. By the time the final notes of “Fucking Hostile” rang out, it was clear that Pantera had not only reclaimed their hometown but had also solidified their place as one of metal’s most enduring and influential bands. The night was a celebration of resilience, a tribute to fallen brothers and a reminder that the Cowboys from Hell will always ride high in Dallas.

See more photos from Wednesday's show:
An electrified fan in the crowd channels the raw energy of Pantera’s performance, raising his arm in unison with the Dallas metal faithful.
Preston Barta
Johan Hegg, Amon Amarth’s commanding frontman, delivers his signature guttural growls, bringing Viking mythology to life through metal.
Preston Barta
Johan Hegg, bathed in dramatic blue light, channels the spirit of a Viking chieftain, captivating the Dallas crowd with his powerful presence.
Preston Barta
Lead guitarist Olavi Mikkonen shreds with precision and intensity, driving Amon Amarth’s melodic death metal anthems.
Preston Barta
Pantera lights up the Dos Equis Pavilion stage, uniting Dallas fans for a historic night of heavy metal.
Preston Barta
Zakk Wylde channels the spirit of Dimebag Darrell, electrifying the Dallas crowd with his iconic riffs.
Preston Barta
Philip Anselmo, bathed in fiery red light, pays tribute to Pantera’s Dallas roots and their enduring legacy.
Preston Barta
A metal family reunion: The entire tour lineup joins Pantera on stage for an unforgettable rendition of “Walk,” uniting the Dos Equis Pavilion in a chorus of heavy metal glory.
Preston Barta
Charlie Benante, legendary Anthrax drummer, keeps the beat alive for Pantera, honoring Vinnie Paul’s legacy with every thunderous strike.
Preston Barta
Pantera turned up the heat—literally—with a fiery stage show that matched the intensity of its iconic sound.
Preston Barta
A sea of metalheads fills Dos Equis Pavilion as Pantera’s long-awaited Dallas homecoming electrifies the night.
Preston Barta
Zakk Wylde unleashes his signature riffs, bringing raw energy and precision to Pantera’s Dallas homecoming.
Preston Barta
Pantera commands the stage at Dos Equis Pavilion, delivering a night of heavy metal mastery for their hometown crowd.
Preston Barta
Zakk Wylde, with his iconic guitar in hand, channels the spirit of Pantera’s legacy in an electrifying performance.
Preston Barta
Rex Brown’s thunderous basslines anchor Pantera’s sound, reminding Dallas why they’re the Cowboys from Hell.
Preston Barta
Philip Anselmo, with every scream and gesture, reignites the fire of Pantera’s legacy in their long-awaited Dallas return.
Preston Barta
Preston Barta has been a journalist in the Dallas-Fort Worth area since 2010. He has contributed to several media outlets, including 92.1 KTFW, the North Texas Daily, Fresh Fiction, and the Denton Record-Chronicle. As a member of the Critics Choice Association and the Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association, he is actively involved in media critique.
