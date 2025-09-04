Pantera, the Cowboys From Hell, Return to Conquer Dallas After Two Decades

The air at Dos Equis Pavilion on Wednesday night was thick with anticipation, sweat and the unmistakable electricity of a city welcoming back its prodigal sons. Pantera, the legendary Arlington-born metal band, headlined their first hometown show in over 20 years as part of The Heaviest Tour of the Summer. With a lineup that also featured the brutal Flesh Hoarder, the chaotic King Parrot and the Viking-laden theatrics of Amon Amarth, the night was a stunning study in heavy metal’s raw power and unrelenting energy.
The evening began with Flesh Hoarder, a Texas-based brutal death metal band whose guttural growls and horror-inspired themes set the tone for the night. Their set was a visceral experience, a sonic assault that felt like it was conjured in the depths of the underworld. If you’ve ever come across their tracks “Ritualistic Rape Victims” and “Ejaculating on the Faces of the Aborted,” you know they’re not for the faint of heart, but their unapologetic ferocity is something to behold. Watching their vocalist unleash demonic screams that defy the limits of human vocal cords was mesmerizing.
Next up was King Parrot, the Australian grindcore outfit known for their thrashy, high-octane performances. With song titles like “Shit on the Liver” and “Fuck You and the Horse You Rode in On,” their irreverence was matched only by their relentless energy. Vocalist Matt “Youngy” Young prowled the stage like a man possessed, whipping the crowd into a frenzy. Their set was a chaotic, cathartic release, a perfect prelude to the night’s escalating intensity.
As the sun dipped below the horizon, Amon Amarth took the stage and transformed the pavilion into a Viking battlefield. The Swedish melodic death metal band, known for their Norse mythology-inspired lyrics and imagery, delivered a performance that was equal parts concert and theatrical spectacle. Towering statues, battle-worn flags and a massive Viking helmet drum riser set the scene, while lightning effects and sword fights added to the immersive experience. Frontman Johan Hegg wielded a giant Thor’s hammer, smashing it onto the stage with thunderous authority.
“Dallas, are you ready to feast like Vikings tonight?” he roared, and the crowd responded with a resounding war cry. Their set, which included anthems like “Raise Your Horns” and “Twilight of the Thunder God,” felt like a journey through the chaos of the North Sea, with the audience as willing crewmates on their longship.
But the night truly belonged to Pantera. As the stage was prepared, a massive banner bearing the band’s name hung like a curtain, while a bittersweet reel of archival footage played before their set. The tribute to fallen members and brothers Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul was a poignant reminder of the band’s legacy and the void left by their absence. Their images adorned the bass drums, and their presence was palpable throughout the performance. Frontman Philip Anselmo, with his signature growl, addressed the crowd early on: “Dime and Vinnie are always here with us. This is their city, and this is their night.”
When the banner finally dropped, Pantera launched into a blistering set that spanned their storied career. From the opening notes of “Suicide Note, Pt. 2” to the anthemic “Cowboys from Hell,” the band delivered a performance that was both ferocious and deeply personal. The legendary Zakk Wylde, filling the massive shoes of Dimebag on guitar, channeled the late guitarist’s spirit with searing solos and a stage presence that felt larger than life. Behind the kit, Charlie Benante — longtime drummer for Anthrax — stepped in to honor Vinnie Paul's legacy with a powerful and dynamic performance, ensuring the rhythm section remained as thunderous as ever. And original bassist Rex Brown’s talents rumbled through the crowd, anchoring the chaos with precision.
The crowd, a sea of black T-shirts and raised fists, was on its feet for the entirety of Pantera’s set. The fire show during “Walk” and “Cowboys from Hell” was a spectacle in itself, with flames shooting high enough to be felt by those in the first 30 rows. During “Walk,” members of the other bands joined Pantera on stage, blurring the line between performers and audience in a moment that felt like a giant metal family reunion.
Anselmo’s voice, remarkably intact after more than three decades, cut through the night with razor-sharp clarity. His banter with the crowd was equal parts heartfelt and humorous, as he reminisced about the band’s history and their connection to Dallas.
“We shot the video for ‘Mouth for War’ right here in Dallas,” he said, eliciting a roar of approval. “This city has always been our home.”
The setlist was a well-balanced mix of hits and deep cuts, ensuring that both die-hard fans and casual listeners left satisfied. By the time the final notes of “Fucking Hostile” rang out, it was clear that Pantera had not only reclaimed their hometown but had also solidified their place as one of metal’s most enduring and influential bands. The night was a celebration of resilience, a tribute to fallen brothers and a reminder that the Cowboys from Hell will always ride high in Dallas.
