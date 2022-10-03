Support Us

Smashing Pumpkins and Jane's Addiction Kicked Off Their American Tour in Dallas This Sunday

October 3, 2022 1:39PM

Perry Farrell from Jane's Addiction gave his all during Sunday night's show in Dallas.
Perry Farrell from Jane's Addiction gave his all during Sunday night's show in Dallas. Andrew Sherman
Jane's Addiction almost got to tour recently with its four original members, but as singer Perry Farrell told us last week, the group's famed lead guitarist Dave Navarro is still dealing with the lingering effects of long COVID.

On Sunday night at American Airlines Center, Navarro's role was filled by Queens of the Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen. The Los Angeles-based Jane's Addiction came out on fire. Farrell sauntered onto the stage with a mic in one hand and a bottle of red wine in the other and ripped through classics such as "Been Caught Stealing," "Mountain Song" and "Ted, Just Admit It ..."

Perry is a master of vocal effects and his trademark whine was trippy as ever, although age has taken a few notes off his high range. But his energy more than made up for it, and because it wouldn’t be a Jane's show without some shock value, three strippers surrounded the singer, including Farrell’s wife Etty Lau Farrell.
click to enlarge
Someone forgot to tell Perry Farrell Jane's Addiction weren't the headlining act, because it was hard to tell.
Andrew Sherman

“I love to come out here night after night shaking my balls,” Perry said, with a set of maracas in front of his crotch to accentuate the point.

After a few familiar upbeat songs and endless flashing lights, they broke into the haunting ballad "Jane Says," which turned into a mass singalong. Navarro’s presence was missed, but Van Leeuwen held his own.
click to enlarge
Eric Avery of Jane's Addiction held down the groove.
Andrew Sherman

It would've been easy to forget that Jane's Addiction was not the headliner. But then came Smashing Pumpkins, entering slowly onto a dark stage. Frontman Billy Corgan come out with face paint and a dark cloak as the rock band opened with new song "Empires" followed by the more familiar "Bullet With Butterfly Wings," then sliding right into their hit "Today. "

The majority of the crowd seemed to be there for the Pumpkins. And all of the original members are on this tour, other than bassist D’arcy.
click to enlarge
Dave Navarro might be out, but Jane's Addiction still killed it Sunday night.
Andrew Sherman

The group busted out "We Only Come Out at Night," which they hadn’t played since 2008. The group's droning guitars and Corgan's scratchy vocals kept the sold-out crowd on their feet the entire set.

The Pumpkins have a new 33-song rock opera that is described as a sequel to Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and Machina/The Machines of God. The band is releasing the songs one at a time on Corgan's podcast and played two songs from that unreleased LP on Sunday.
click to enlarge
Guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen (far left) stepped in for Dave Navarro on Sunday.
Andrew Sherman

The Pumpkins have a much larger catalog than Jane's Addiction, and it seemed like they wanted to give equal time to almost all their albums. For some reason, they didn't play any songs off their debut album Gish. They focused on their usual favorites, including "1979," "Cherub Rock" and "Disarm," playing the
22-song set straight through and without an encore.

Corgan alternated between playing guitar while singing to strolling back and forth sans guitar, and kept a creepy presence, almost a visual representation of the music. Songs would come in between peaks and valleys of screams and psychedelic solos. The most mellow moment of the night came when Corgan and guitarist James Iha did an acoustic duo version of "Tonight, Tonight."
click to enlarge
The Smashing Pumpkins packed American Airlines on Sunday night.
Andrew Sherman

One of the more surprising tunes of the night was a haunting version of Talking Heads' "Once in a Lifetime." Corgan gave the song an even more dismal feel in the most gorgeous, angsty way.

The group was on point, and are poised to dominate the rest of the tour. Though they hadn’t been on the road since 2017, the Smashing Pumpkins showed no signs of rust.
click to enlarge
Billy Corgan was creepy as ever this weekend.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
Billy Corgan lead his band The Smashing Pumpkins through a rocking show at AAC on Sunday.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
Drummer Jimmy Chamberlin brought us familar beats.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
Corgan went through hits such as "1979" and "Tonight, Tonight."
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
The Smashing Pumpkins filled American Airlines Center.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
Billy Corgan and the Pumpkins played Sunday night in Dallas.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
Corgan and Chamberlin took us back on Sunday night.
Andrew Sherman
