With Taylor Swift on Its Side, Country Duo Sugarland Is Back After 8-Year Hiatus

Eight years have passed since Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush released their last album as the country duo Sugarland, but they’ve come back with a real treat — a collaboration with Taylor Swift. Together with Swift they released “Babe,” and all three appear in the music video, which has generated more than 14 million views on YouTube.

“It feels pretty fantastic,” Bush says. “I actually thought it was going to go longer than now," he says when speaking about the hiatus and the timing of their return. "It was no telling. We never said anything about it, and Jennifer was like, ‘Man, I want to put out a solo record, and I want to start a family and I’ve never been a mom,’ and I was like, 'Go for it, man!'”

During the break from the band, Nettles became a mom, as well as an actor and a stage performer.