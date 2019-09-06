 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Kylie Rae Harris, a country star and mother, died Wednesday night.EXPAND
Kylie Rae Harris, a country star and mother, died Wednesday night.
Brooke Stevens Photography

Police Say Kylie Rae Harris Caused the Accident That Took Her Life and a Teenager's

Christian McPhate | September 6, 2019 | 4:20pm
AA

Texas country music singer Kylie Rae Harris was responsible for causing the fatal three-car crash that killed her and a 16-year-old high school student in Taos, New Mexico, according to the Taos County Sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office didn't say Thursday evening if Harris was intoxicated at the time of the crash, according to a report by KSAT12. It is awaiting a toxicology report.

But Harris does have a past conviction for driving while intoxicated.

"At this time, I will say with most certainty that Miss (Maria) Cruz (the high school student) was an innocent victim of this senseless crash caused by Ms. Harris," Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefer told TaosNews.com.

The accident happened Wednesday night. Harris was scheduled to perform at a local music festival. The sheriff's office claimed that alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

Taos News reported that Harris was driving a 2017 black Chevrolet Equinox and clipped the back of a black Chevrolet Avalanche, which sent Harris' vehicle into oncoming traffic. She hit head on with Cruz's 2008 white Jeep.

Cruz's father, Pedro Cruz, is a deputy chief of the San Cristobal Volunteer Fire Department. He responded to the crash.

Two Gofundme accounts have been set up to support Cruz and Harris' 6-year-old daughter.

 
Christian McPhate is an award-winning journalist who specializes in investigative reporting. He covers crime, the environment, business, government and social justice. His work has appeared in several publications, including the Dallas Morning News, the Fort Worth Star Telegram, the Miami Herald, San Antonio Express News and The Washington Times.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >