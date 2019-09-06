Police Say Kylie Rae Harris Caused the Accident That Took Her Life and a Teenager's

Texas country music singer Kylie Rae Harris was responsible for causing the fatal three-car crash that killed her and a 16-year-old high school student in Taos, New Mexico, according to the Taos County Sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office didn't say Thursday evening if Harris was intoxicated at the time of the crash, according to a report by KSAT12. It is awaiting a toxicology report.

But Harris does have a past conviction for driving while intoxicated.

"At this time, I will say with most certainty that Miss (Maria) Cruz (the high school student) was an innocent victim of this senseless crash caused by Ms. Harris," Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefer told TaosNews.com.

The accident happened Wednesday night. Harris was scheduled to perform at a local music festival. The sheriff's office claimed that alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

Taos News reported that Harris was driving a 2017 black Chevrolet Equinox and clipped the back of a black Chevrolet Avalanche, which sent Harris' vehicle into oncoming traffic. She hit head on with Cruz's 2008 white Jeep.

Cruz's father, Pedro Cruz, is a deputy chief of the San Cristobal Volunteer Fire Department. He responded to the crash.

Two Gofundme accounts have been set up to support Cruz and Harris' 6-year-old daughter.