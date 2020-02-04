 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Taylor Swift's last Dallas show was at AT&T Stadium in October 2018.EXPAND
Taylor Swift's last Dallas show was at AT&T Stadium in October 2018.
Mike Brooks

Taylor Swift’s Big Political Conversation Happened at AT&T Stadium

Paige Skinner | February 4, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

In Miss Americana, Netflix's newest documentary about pop star Taylor Swift, the turning point of the movie comes when Swift sits down with her parents, Andrea and Scott, and tells them her plan to finally voice her political opinions.

"Why would you?" Scott Swift asks his daughter. "I mean does Bob Hope do it? Did Bing Crosby do it? Does Mick Jagger do it?"

"Honey, what the hell," Andrea Swift chimes back at Scott.

Related Stories

The three-minute scene takes place backstage at AT&T Stadium in October 2018. The shot of AT&T Stadium's underground tunnels was the first clue, along with Swift's cat ring she's seen sporting on her left hand — the same ring and finger she was wearing the night this writer met her.

On Oct. 7, 2018, one day after Swift finished her Reputation Tour with her last tour date in Arlington, Swift posted a political post on Instagram — a career first for Swift. Now with the Netflix documentary out, fans are able to see what went into that decision.

"First of all, these aren't your dad's celebrities and these aren't your dad's Republicans," Swift tells her dad after his Bob Hope and Bing Crosby remark. "I need to be on the right side of history."

In the documentary, Swift explained why she believed then-Tennessee U.S. senatorial candidate Marsha Blackburn was a bad idea for her home state.

Resale Concert Tickets

Powered By
powered by Seats For Everyone SEE MORE

  • Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 / 7:00pm @ House Of Blues - Dallas 2200 N. Lamar Street Dallas TX 75202
    2200 N. Lamar Street, Dallas TX 75202

  • Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 / 8:00pm @ Trees 2709 Elm St Dallas TX 75226
    2709 Elm St, Dallas TX 75226

  • Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 / 8:00pm @ Granada Theater - Dallas 3524 Greenville Ave Dallas TX 75206
    3524 Greenville Ave, Dallas TX 75206

"She votes against fair pay for women," Swift tells her father with tears in her eyes. "She votes against the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which is just basically protecting us from domestic abuse and stalking. She thinks if you're a gay couple or even look like a gay couple, you should be allowed to be kicked out of a restaurant. It's really basic human rights and it's right and wrong at this point, and I can't see another commercial and see her disguising these policies behind the words Tennessee Christian values. Those aren't Tennessee Christian values. I live in Tennessee. I am Christian. That's not what we stand for."

 
Paige Skinner has written for the Dallas Observer since 2014.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >