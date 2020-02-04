Taylor Swift’s Big Political Conversation Happened at AT&T Stadium

In Miss Americana, Netflix's newest documentary about pop star Taylor Swift, the turning point of the movie comes when Swift sits down with her parents, Andrea and Scott, and tells them her plan to finally voice her political opinions.

"Why would you?" Scott Swift asks his daughter. "I mean does Bob Hope do it? Did Bing Crosby do it? Does Mick Jagger do it?"

"Honey, what the hell," Andrea Swift chimes back at Scott.

The three-minute scene takes place backstage at AT&T Stadium in October 2018. The shot of AT&T Stadium's underground tunnels was the first clue, along with Swift's cat ring she's seen sporting on her left hand — the same ring and finger she was wearing the night this writer met her.

"First of all, these aren't your dad's celebrities and these aren't your dad's Republicans. I need to be on the right side of history." — Taylor Swift Facebook

Twitter

On Oct. 7, 2018, one day after Swift finished her Reputation Tour with her last tour date in Arlington, Swift posted a political post on Instagram — a career first for Swift. Now with the Netflix documentary out, fans are able to see what went into that decision.

"First of all, these aren't your dad's celebrities and these aren't your dad's Republicans," Swift tells her dad after his Bob Hope and Bing Crosby remark. "I need to be on the right side of history."

In the documentary, Swift explained why she believed then-Tennessee U.S. senatorial candidate Marsha Blackburn was a bad idea for her home state.

"She votes against fair pay for women," Swift tells her father with tears in her eyes. "She votes against the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which is just basically protecting us from domestic abuse and stalking. She thinks if you're a gay couple or even look like a gay couple, you should be allowed to be kicked out of a restaurant. It's really basic human rights and it's right and wrong at this point, and I can't see another commercial and see her disguising these policies behind the words Tennessee Christian values. Those aren't Tennessee Christian values. I live in Tennessee. I am Christian. That's not what we stand for."