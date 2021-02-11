2 Teenagers Arrested, Charged With Murder of Dallas Musician Paul Allen

- Local
On Dec. 23, Dallas police found 65-year-old Timothy Paul Allen dead in the passenger seat of his car. The medical examiner ruled Allen’s death was caused by “homicidal violence.” On Monday, Dallas police announced they’d arrested Tristin Devon Howard, 17, and Qaulin Dajuan Curlin, 18, in connection to Allen's death.
The teens were arrested on Feb. 5, by the DPD homicide unit.
Allen was a musician best known for a longtime residency at Bill’s Hideaway Club and as a staple at Nordstrom’s, where he played piano for shoppers. In September, Allen survived a heart attack he suffered while driving, which resulted in a car crash. His fellow performer Denise Lee described the news of Allen's death in a Dec. 31 Observer story as “such a shock, and so hurtful.” Musician Bruce Richardson called Allen’s apparent homicide “senselessly tragic.”
Howard and Curlin are charged with capital murder with bonds set at $500,000.
Dallas police said Allen was working as a delivery driver and was dropping off a delivery to someone at Lake West apartments in West Dallas when he was shot multiple times the night of Dec. 22. His body was found the next day by a passerby.
“He didn't have a real enemy,” singer Linda Petty, who knew Allen for 38 years, told us in December. “Paul was a kind man. He just simply was an all-around great guy.”
