 Texas Rapper and Producer BeatKing Dead at 39 | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Houston Rapper BeatKing Dies at 39

The rapper and producer suffered a fatal pulmonary embolism on Thursday.
August 16, 2024
Justin Riley, better known as BeatKing and Club Godzilla, is remembered for hits like "Then Leave."
Justin Riley, better known as BeatKing and Club Godzilla, is remembered for hits like "Then Leave." HOTSPOTATL, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $5,500. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$5,500
$3,600
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Justin Riley, the Houston-based rapper who performed under the names BeatKing and Club Godzilla, died on Thursday at the age of 39.

Riley, who broke out in 2010 with the single “Crush” and found success on TikTok with the 2020 club hit “Then Leave,” was doing a morning takeover at Urban One/Radio One in Houston when he fainted and was rushed to a nearby hospital. He died that same day of a pulmonary embolism. TMZ was the first to report the cause and location of his death.

Riley’s manager, Tasha Felder, confirmed the news of his death with a statement on Instagram this morning.

“BeatKing has been the best part of the club for over a decade,” Felder wrote. “He has produced and worked with so many artists that his sound will forever live.”
Outside of music, Riley was known for making and wearing t-shirts bearing funny catchphrases such as “Can’t Be Horny and Broke” and “Squirting is Cool But it Stank.”

Humor was at the core of most of his creations.

“I think it's just my personality,” he told HotNewHipHop in 2022. “Even when I try to talk about some real stuff, I try to bring life to it. Kind of like what a comedian does on a stage. Real life things are funny too.”

He brought this same philosophy to his parenting account on Instagram, Club God Parenting, where he would document life with his 12- and 13-year-old daughters. The girls were by his side when he died.
Riley’s fans and peers have taken to social media to pay their respects.

“It’s always a good one,” Bun B wrote on Instagram. “We lost a talented artist and father.”

“I have seen literally hundreds of BeatKing posts with regular people who took pictures with him or DJs and musicians who worked with him,” DJ General Mealz wrote on X. “That really shows me how long he had been hustling.”

“Literally was the best part of our college days,” one fan commented on Felder’s post.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Carly May Gravley has been the staff music, food and culture writer for the Dallas Observer since October 2023. Before joining the staff, she freelanced for the Observer since 2019 and also contributed to Consequence of Sound, the Texas Tribune and Central Track. In addition to writing and reporting, Carly is a concert and portrait photographer and an alumna of Collin College’s Commercial Photography program.
Contact: Carly May Gravley
Dallas Punched Its Ticket to 'Loserville' With Limp Bizkit

Concert Reviews

Dallas Punched Its Ticket to 'Loserville' With Limp Bizkit

By Andrew Sherman
Corey Feldman Is Aware of Your Jokes and Playing Dallas With Limp Bizkit

Concert Previews

Corey Feldman Is Aware of Your Jokes and Playing Dallas With Limp Bizkit

By Ali Lerman and Eva Raggio
Fort Worth’s Flowerbed: the Next Shoegaze Band to Break Ground in Texas

Local Music

Fort Worth’s Flowerbed: the Next Shoegaze Band to Break Ground in Texas

By Sean Stroud
Chappell Roan-Themed Dance Party Coming to House of Blues

Dance

Chappell Roan-Themed Dance Party Coming to House of Blues

By Carly May Gravley
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation