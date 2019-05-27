10 Best Concerts of the Week: Snow Tha Product, Lemonheads and Judas Priest

Enjoy your extra day off this week with a Memorial Day show with singer-songwriter Danny Worsnop at High & Tight Barbershop. Catch Japanese band Mono at Club Dada on Wednesday night with Emma Ruth Rundle. Snow tha Product plays new music at Trees on Thursday night, and the Dallas Zoo offers family fun Saturday night with their summer concert series Safari Nights.

Danny Worsnop,

8 p.m. Monday, May 27 at High & Tight Barbershop, 2701 Main St., No. 180/190, 214-741-1744, $25-80

Danny Worsnop has been on one heck of a ride since he first came to fame as the principal vocalist of English metalcore outfit Asking Alexandria. The screaming was pared back over the years, but the partying seemingly only ever increased. Back in 2011, a 20-year-old Worsnop was getting an intervention onstage at a show in Seattle. By 2017, clean and sober, he released The Long Road Home, a country rock record diametrically opposed to the shrill, piercing screams of his youth. And on May 10, Worsnop went even further out into left field after releasing Shades of Blue, an album that, at times, seems to follow the same country-confessional vibe he’s now adopted in his solo career. Tracks like “Keep on Lovin” and “Best Bad Habit” seem to belong to a different album. It seems like Worsnop still hasn’t decided if he wants to be Eric Clapton, Ed Sheeran or just himself, as his return to Asking Alexandria in 2016 has been met with acclaim. But the slight edge to his voice and the difficulties of his past have also helped turn Worsnop into a competent country singer/songwriter. Now’s your chance to see him play a barbershop. Nicholas Bostick

Pokey LaFarge

with Joshua Ray Walker, 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 29 at Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave.

It’d be easy to write off Midwestern-born singer-songwriter Pokey LaFarge as an archetypical hipster, a one-man Mumford & Sons, complete with banjo, fedora and bow tie. But of course, nothing could be further from the truth. Combining elements of modern Americana music with deeper cuts into ragtime, early jazz and folk blues, with just a vaudevillian touch of warbling rockabilly, LaFarge will be playing solo, so his set may lack some of the sonic impact of his 2017 release Manic Revelations. LaFarge's background, as a busking drifter in his youth, will certainly be apparent. Joining LaFarge is local country troubadour Joshua Ray Walker, who released his debut album Wish You Were Here just this January. Tracks like “Canyon” and “Fondly” have already become established fan favorites. Both artists are natural storytellers, and between LaFarge’s poetic depths and Walker’s perfervid twang, the contrasts between them only highlight their similarities. Nicholas Bostick

Mono

with Emma Ruth Rundle, 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 29 at Club Dada, 2720 Elm St. , $15

Over the last two decades, Japanese band Mono has straddled a fine line between the beautiful noise-filled shoegaze of bands like Mogwai and the gloriously heavy dirge more commonly associated with a band like the Melvins, while not outright subscribing to either. Mono's ability to turn on a dime from introspective melodrama to waves of menacing noise guitars takes what in lesser hands could be a clash of indie cliché's, and instead creates music that is as inspired as it is unique. Mono returns to Club Dada in support of their 16th long player Nowhere Now Here, an album that does not break their formula but finds the band refining their sound through peaks and valleys of loud guitars and occasional subtle string arrangements. Wanz Dover



Lemonheads

8 p.m. Thursday, May 30 at Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave., $30-$45

At 52, it seems the Lemonheads’ frontman Evan Dando will never escape critics' remarks about his looks. As a young singer-songwriter with two back-to-back gold records in store bins (‘92’s It’s a Shame About Ray and ‘93’s Come On Feel the Lemonheads), Dando landed on People’s “50 Most Beautiful People” issue in 1993. Now, as he returns from a hiatus with the band’s first studio album in a decade, The New York Times referred to him recently as a “rock Adonis” and “the poster boy — and prettiest boy — of Gen X.” Dando, as the sole remaining founding Lemonhead, has witnessed the band’s meteoric rise to college radio and to becoming MTV regulars in the early ’90s with hits such as “It’s a Shame About Ray,” “Into Your Arms,” and, of course, the band’s biggest international hit, a jangly bubblegrunge cover of Simon and Garfunkel's “Mrs. Robinson.” The Lemonheads released their latest album, Varshons 2, in February, featuring covers of Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, The Eagles, Yo La Tengo, John Prine, Paul Westerberg, Lucinda Williams and more. Tommy Stinson (of the Replacements) and The Restless Age open. Daniel Rodrigue

Snow Tha Product

7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30 at Trees, 2709 Elm St., $26-$28

Snow Tha Product burst onto the national hip-hop landscape with the blistering freestyle track “Holy Shit” in 2011. She’s never shied away from politically charged music and was exceptionally active in her efforts to encourage Latinxs to unite and be a major voice in the 2016 presidential election. The all-Spanish track “Despierta” made headlines this summer for its candor. Her music delivers what her die-hard fans have known for years: Snow Tha Product is an immensely talented rapper who has the ability to compete with the Nicki Minajes and Eminems, and it’s only a matter of time before everyone else sees it. Mikel Galicia

Judas Priest

8 p.m. Friday, May 31 at The Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., $72-$102

Judas Priest has been hitting it hard for 50 long years. The band of leather-wearing British metal gods helped define the genre in the ’80s with albums like Screaming For Vengeance and British Steel. Though he left the band for a few years back in the ’90s, frontman Rob Halford’s high-pitched, operatic screams have been a staple of their signature sound since the beginning. Today, they continue to keep the genre alive with their most recent album Firepower with killer, head-banging performances to boot. In March, Halford told an Australian news site that another album is definitely imminent. Judas Priest is a force to be reckoned with that cannot be stopped. Jacob Vaughn

Safari Nights with Soul Sacrifice

7 p.m. Saturday, June 1 at the Dallas Zoo, 650 S. R.L. Thornton Freeway. Ticket included with zoo admission.

During the summer, the Dallas Zoo offers a little extra fun for the whole family with its Safari Nights concert series. Every Saturday night, catch live music and special programming. Entrance to Safari Nights is included with regular zoo admission and is free for Zoo members. This week, the award-winning Santana tribute band Soul Sacrifice makes its way to the Safari stage all the way from Melbourne, Australia. Diamond Rodrigue

Anika

with Bathhøuse and Lorelei K, 7 p.m. Saturday, June 1 at Club Dada, 2720 Elm St., $13

Berlin-based Anika is a former music promoter and political journalist. She eventually met producer and member of Portishead and Beak, Geoff Barrow, and her own musical journey took off. The avant-garde/post-punk songwriter has released four albums and two EPs, and DJs for the underground club scene as well as for top venues around the world. DR

Plandroid

with Felt & Fur, Starfruit, 9 p.m. Sunday, June 2 at Three Links, 2704 Elm St., 214-484-6011, $10

The word “eclectic” has to work overtime when it comes to describing local bands and concerts, take Plandroid for instance. Composed of Polyphonic Spree members Nick Earl and Jason Garner, the relatively young band says they’re on an “interstellar rock journey” with the intent of traipsing through the fourth dimension. Close your eyes long enough at their shows and you’ll almost see violet-colored nebulae breaking over the horizon while hearing the crackles of comets being born. The duo’s instrumental set pieces create vistas of sound that would suit any space-faring wanderer or intergalactic Don Giovanni (that’s an opera, by the way). And somehow, they aren't even the most eclectic, when compared with the rest of the lineup. The night opens up with the funerary stylings of Denton-based “doom disco” band Felt & Fur, before it bleeds right into the sashaying squeals of Dallas’ own Starfruit: a power pop-punk collection of decent vibes and adorable poses. Eclectic just doesn’t cut the mustard here. Nicholas Bostick

My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult

8 p.m. Sunday, June 2 at Trees, 2709 Elm St., $17.50- $20. Ticketfly.com

When Groovie Mann and Buzz McCoy started My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult (or TKK for short) back in the late '80s, it was hard to imagine them still going strong all these years later. Their disorienting industrial sleaze rock was hardly in vogue with the nouveau pop or hair metal sounds that then dominated the airwaves. Furthermore, their sporadic shock-value antics involving satirical riffs, quasi-satanic rituals and lots of sexual innuendo, hardly screamed staying power. However, here they are as sprightly bound and charismatic as ever in 2019. Out touring on both an extended 30-year anniversary run and in support of their latest album, House Of Strange Affairs, the band will bring their thunderous rock and raucous antics to the stage of Trees on Sunday night. Expect a room full of die-hard fans to offer their allegiance and pay homage to a veteran band of misfits who have more than earned the adulation. Jeff Strowe