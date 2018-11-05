Meet the 2018 DOMAs Judges

The Dallas Observer Music Awards are about a month away and we cannot wait. We are planning around the clock, constantly trying to make it the best award show in the history of music.

Tonight, the 18 DOMAs judges will vote on the 38 categories. The 18 judges have been divided into three groups of six judges and each group will vote on roughly 12 or 13 categories. No judge who has a conflict of interest in one of the categories will vote on that category.