Every vote matters.
Every vote matters.
iStock/Nastco

Meet the 2018 DOMAs Judges

Paige Skinner | November 5, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

The Dallas Observer Music Awards are about a month away and we cannot wait. We are planning around the clock, constantly trying to make it the best award show in the history of music.

Tonight, the 18 DOMAs judges will vote on the 38 categories. The 18 judges have been divided into three groups of six judges and each group will vote on roughly 12 or 13 categories. No judge who has a conflict of interest in one of the categories will vote on that category.

Meet your 2018 judges in no particular order. Nominees, you only have a few hours to bribe them.*

Veronica Young
Booking producer and co-host of Tuesday Morning Blend on KNON-FM 89.3

Gavin Mulloy
Marketing director of Legacy Hall

Caroline North
Former music and culture editor of the Dallas Observer; now a copywriter for the ad agency Publicis Hawkeye, but she still enjoys keeping up with the Dallas music scene

Paige Skinner
The person writing this; music and culture editor for the Dallas Observer

Wanz Dover
DJ, musician (Black Dotz), producer (Blixaboy), Observer contributor

Mike Brooks
Concert photographer

Kylee Kimosh
Entertainment director at The Rustic

Art Pena
Founder and director of cassette label Vice Palace

Alicia EV Borman
Musician (Atom & EV); independent live music curator; events team and community outreach at Top Ten Records in Oak Cliff; novelty song DJ; on average, attends three to four local shows a week for the last six to eight years.

Diamond Victoria
Clubs editor for the Dallas Observer

Eva Raggio
Music writer for the Dallas Observer

Roderick Pullum
Music writer for the Dallas Observer

Daniel Rodrigue
Journalism professor at Brookhaven College, photographer, journalist

Callie Dee
Hip-hop promoter, founder of Masters of the Mic

Adam Prickell
Keyboard/synthesizer player and record producer; musical director/keyboard player for Nelly Furtado; his playing can be heard on recordings by St. Vincent, John Congleton, Mikaela Davis, Nilufer Yanya, Astronautalis and Zhora, among many others.

Paul Slavens
Host of the "Paul Slavens Show" on KXT 91.7 FM; has an improv music night at Dan’s Silverleaf on Monday nights; musician in Ten Hands

McKenzie Smith
Member of the 1 o’ Clock Lab Band at University of North Texas/ Grammy Award winning drummer/ founding member of Midlake/ co-owner of Redwood Studios/ producer, mixer and active session drummer who has played with the likes of St. Vincent, Nelly Furtado, Regina Spektor, First Aid Kit, Sharon Van Etten, Father John Misty, etc.

Salim Nourallah
Musician (Nourallah Brothers); he’s gone on to release over a half-dozen solo albums and produce a fine list of many others (including the Old 97s, Rhett Miller, Deathray Davies & the Damnwells)

*These judges have promised that they cannot be bribed, so good luck.

 
Paige Skinner, music and culture editor, has written for the Dallas Observer since 2014.

