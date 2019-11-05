The Bands Playing the 2019 Dallas Observer Music Awards Showcase

Helium Queens are one of the bands brightening up our stage at the DOMA Showcase this year.

This week we let one major cat out of the DOMA bag: Our first lifetime achievement award recipient will be Erykah Badu, who will be attending the Dallas Observer Music Awards ceremony on Dec. 10 and receiving the award from none other than hip-hop legend The D.O.C.

But before we can get to handing out the awards and hosting the "Queen of Neo-Soul" (among others) at our Warhol's Factory-themed, red-carpet ceremony, we'll be throwing our yearly music festival in Deep Ellum on Saturday, Dec. 7, so that you, our endlessly cool readers, can check out the nominated acts and discover the soon-to-be objects of your musical obsessions.

Here is this year's DOMA Showcase lineup:

Canton Hall – 2727 Canton St.

6:40 DQ Hampton

7:40 Frankie Leonie

8:40 Straight Tequila Night

9:40 Medicine Man Revival

10:40 Kwinton Gray Project

11:40 Grays/Cure for Paranoia Colab (1½-hour set)

Three Links – 2704 Elm St.

6:40 Tippy Balady

7:40 The Roomsounds

8:40 Ravs

9:40 Remy Reilly

10:40 Frances Heidy

11:40 RC Williams

12:40 Loyal Sally

Club Dada Inside – 2720 Elm St.

6:40 Felt & Fur

7:40 Nervous Curtains

8:40 PriMadonna

9:40 Kyoto Lo-Fi

10:40 Helium Queens

11:40 TRUSKO

12:40 Son of Stan

Club Dada Outside – 2720 Elm St.

6:20 Land Mammal

7:20 Secrecies

8:20 Tin&Tonic

9:20 Mean Motor Scooter

10:20 Mattie

11:20 Nick Snyder

12:20 NITE

Ruins – 2653 Commerce St.

10:40 Kirk Holloway

11:40 CoLab

12:40 Big Ass Brass Band

Reno's – 210 N. Crowdus St.

6:20 Posival

7:20 Upsetting

8:20 Lorelei K

9:20 Sub-Sahara

10:20 American Shit Storm

11:20 Duell

12:20 Rosegarden Funeral Party

Off the Record – 2716 Elm St.

8:20 Locations

9:20 Honey Folk

10:20 Wanz Dover

11:20 Matthew Urbanic

One ticket allows you to see any band in any venue. General admission tickets are $15, and increase to $25 at the door, so buy them now here.

G.A. tickets include showcase wristband for access to all participating venues: Canton Hall, Club Dada's two stages, Off the Record, Reno’s Chop Shop, Ruins and Three Links.

VIP tickets are $44, and increase to $50 at the door.

VIP includes showcase wristband for access to all participating venues, plus three drink tickets to use at Canton Hall Bar (private cash bar available after tickets are used), complimentary food and a DOMA T-shirt.

The lineup includes close to 40 bands in a boundless soundscape raging from blues to noise — so there is truly a stroke for all of you folks. For more information, visit dallasobservermusicawards.com. See you at DOMA!