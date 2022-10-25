Best Bets for Halloween Parties and Music Around Dallas This Weekend

Friday, Oct. 28

Saturday, Oct. 29

Sunday, October 30

Monday, October 31

The years that Halloween doesn’t fall on a Friday or Saturday, we end up having two Halloweens: the official one for the kids and the other, better one for adults to party. We’ve done the research to help you make the best plans for this four-day Halloween weekend.Take your Halloween to the old country with Gogol Bordello at the Granada. The group's sound is a mix of Romani music from Eastern Europe and punk. The horns, violins and accordion will surely have the crowd in a trance.Usually the costumes are limited to those attending an event. At Double Wide, the bands will join in dressing and performing as The Rolling Stones, Joy Division, Suicide and David Bowie.The highlight for music this Halloween in Dallas is The Misfits and Alice Cooper playing at the Dos Equis Pavilion. The original lineup of The Misfits, a punk band centered on the spooky, is getting back together, and they're doing it with Alice Cooper? We’re not worthy!Marketed as the Official Unofficial Misfits Afterparty, the event at Charlie’s Star Lounge is the place to spend the holiday if you’re into dive bars, the most delicious frozen beverage of all time (frozen cherry limeade) or what promises to be one of the better costume contests.One of the biggest live music showcases of Halloween is happening at Andy’s in Denton. The lineup consists of Jockey, Smothered, O Ya!, Relient B, Spring Palace and Matchstick Ghost, and it will definitely be a grungy way to haul in this holiday.Ever worn a mask for too long on Halloween and have it get all funky? Match that funk with Dallas funk family, Funk Yo’ Feelings, at their Halloween Party. Costume door prizes and contests will abound, so be sure to pull your best Parliament-Funkadelic and show up to show out.This is the bar crawl and costume contest mashup to end all bar crawl and costume contest mashups. Each bar in the crawl has prizes ranging from bottles to bar tabs. At the end of the night at Select Start, the grand prize winner will take home $1,000. Participating bars are Shot Topic, CrossFaded, Crowdus and Select Start.The Invincible Czars will provide the live score to the silent-film era vampire epic of Count Orlok.One of the most influential psychedelic rock bands ever, Os Mutantes is a must-see at least once in a lifetime. The high holy day of the spooky season only serves to make this already mythic opportunity even sweeter. Opening is Claude Fontaine and Ceci Ceci.Over in Arlington at one of the best dive bars in D/FW, eternally vibey local R&B group Big Sug is hosting a Halloween show with costumes. Supporting are Yasmeen, Segun Oguntona and Nathan Alec Walters.After your relaxing but terrifying evening watchingat Texas Theatre, come back to the scene of the crime the next night for post-rock band Godspeed You! Black Emperor’s Halloween party.Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios is having a Halloween party for the ages, headlined by “time traveling prophetesses from the moon” Helium Queens. If you have the opportunity to spend Halloween with some moon prophetesses, why wouldn’t you?