The Best Free and Cheap Dallas Concerts This Week: Oct. 31 – Nov. 6

Wednesday, Nov. 1 Justin Ross & Deadwood Revival

7 p.m., Lava Cantina, 5805 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony. Free.



F﻿ort Worth native Justin Ross plays a blend of rock, soul and roots blues, creating the boogie-down sound known as swamp rock. Ross' long career locally and across the nation stems from his ability to connect with fans during his performances. Through the years, Ross has played with a variety of different bands like Everlast, Everclear, Fuel and Winger. Though Ross often performs solo shows, he will be accompanied by a full band Wednesday night in The Colony and will receive opening support from Remy Reilly.



Messa

8 p.m., Rubber Gloves, 411 E. Sycamore St., Denton. $15 at prekindle.com



Italian doom rock band Messa is currently touring the U.S. with German noise-rock band Maggot Heart. The bands started in NYC, made their way down the East Coast and will be stopping in Denton on their way to California. Messa takes the foundation laid by Black Sabbath and combines it with elements from world music, while Maggot Heart plays hard rock with punk rock sentimentality. The two bands will have local support from hardcore band Yatsu and darkwave band Rosegarden Funeral Party.





Thursday, Nov. 2 Daniel Markham

7 p.m., Dan's Silverleaf, 103 N. Industrial St, Denton. $12 at prekindle.com



Based in Denton, singer-songwriter Daniel Markham has carved his way into the rich Texas musical landscape through his soulful and haunting voice. Markham released his first album, Ruined My Life, over a decade ago. Back then, he was more of an alt-country artist, taking as much from rock as he was from country. These days, however, Markham has grown more comfortable as a late-night crooner with enough indie street cred to keep his music honest. Markham will have opening support from Restos and Matt McNeal.



Keegan McInroe

7 p.m., Magnolia Motor Lounge, 3005 Morton St., Fort Worth. $10 at outhousetickets.com



Keegan McInroe is both a musician and writer published in various newspapers and magazines for his travel writings, stories and poems while growing a captive audience for his music. Host of The Keegan McInroe Radio Hour and The Uncouth Pilgrim Podcast (both currently on indefinite hiatus), McInroe is obsessed with storytelling, which makes him part of a long line of Texas troubadours like Ray Wylie Hubbard, Willis Alan Ramsey and Willie Nelson. McInroe released his fourth full-length album, Agnes, at the end of September.



The Bird Dogs

7:30 p.m., The Rustic, 3656 Howell St. Free.



Best known as co-host of the Morning Musers on KTCK The Ticket, George Dunham has found a place for his songwriting in the Texas Country band The Bird Dogs. His songs reflect on issues of love, loss and family with a mix of rock, country and three-part harmonies. Every year, the band hosts its annual JubJam festival, which has raised thousands of dollars for local charities, but you can get a taste of the band for free this weekend at The Rustic.



Felix Cartal

9 p.m., It'll Do Club, 4322 Elm St. $8 at eventbrite.com



Taelor Deitcher, better known as Canadian DJ and electronic dance music producer Felix Cartal, once fronted a pop punk band called Dysfunctional that developed into a progressive rock band called Orange Orange. When that band fell apart, Deitcher began experimenting with electronic music software, developing his sound and presentation across clubs in Canada and the U.K. Cartal has always maintained the similarities between punk rock and EDM, making for a sound that is aggressive, energetic and liberating.





Friday, Nov. 3

Frankie Leonie

7 p.m., The Kessler, 1230 W. Davis St. $18 at prekindle.com



Dallas singer-songwriter Frankie Leonie made a big impression on the Dallas music scene in 2018 when the then-16-year-old singer made headlines on the strength of her single "Johnny Cash." Other than her other single, "Taking All the Good Out of the Bye," Leonie has yet to release another song on any streaming platforms, but that hasn't stopped her from making the rounds around Texas, Nashville and Indiana, building up her performance and songwriting repertoire. Leonie headlines Friday night at The Kessler after a performance from Madi Davis.



Eteraz

8 p.m., Double Wide, 3510 Commerce St. $12 at prekindle.com



Hardcore band Eteraz from Olympia, Washington, released its first demo, Evil Hardcore, in 2018 with a message, "Evil to whom?" The band's singer, who goes by Elika, is a Middle Eastern American of Iranian descent who sang the aggressive, anarchic songs for the record in Persian as a way of owning the "evil" mark Americans often place upon people of Middle Eastern descent. Elika does not sing in Persian on every Eteraz song, but when she does the sentiment can be heard more clearly than any English words could transmit.



The Sponges

10 p.m., Deep Ellum Art Co., 3200 Commerce St. $15 at tickets.primenightcult.com



Electronic duo The Sponges is all about the party. Friends Ryan Slepin and Nik Eaton formed the group with the goal of having fun and always ensuring that everyone else is having a good time as well. The music these two create is funky, upbeat and even a little silly. The thing is, you can't help but smile when you hear this music, and there's a very good chance you won't be able to sit still either. You really can't compare the sound of this duo to anyone else; you're just going to have to experience it yourself.





Saturday, Nov. 4 Festival at The Switchyard

11 a.m., The Switchyard, 1106 Broadway, Carrollton. Free.



Every year, the City of Carrollton really throws it down at The Switchyard in Historic Downtown Carrollton. Sure, none of this year's headliners are lighting up the Billboard charts today, but back in, oh say, 1996, people would have paid top dollar to go to a show headlined by Fuel and Collective Soul, the bands that gave us the songs, "Shimmer" and "Shine," respectively. If you were listening to alternative rock radio in the late '90s, you are certain to know more songs from both than you would ever believe you could remember. The headliners will start at 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, but the festival will be filled with music starting at 11 a.m.



Denton Goes Pop Punk

7 p.m., Andy's Bar, 122 N. Locust St., Denton. $12 at prekindle.com



This Saturday night, Andy's Bar in Denton will be hosting a mini-festival celebrating the growing landscape of local pop punk acts forming in and around the city. Presented by local production company Burn Your Friends, Denton Goes Pop Punk will present performances from Dallas bands Under Currents, New Heroes and Brave Days as well as Tahlequah, Oklahoma, band Thru It All and former Dallas recording artist Danny Goo, who is now based out of LA.





Sunday, Nov. 5 Matt Tedder

5 p.m., Kessler Green, 1230 W. Davis St. Free



Parker County native Matt Tedder made a name for himself in Fort Worth, moving from street corners to main stages in just a matter of years. You may remember Tedder from his stint on The Voice, when he sang a cover of Willie Dixon's "I'm Your Hoochie Cooche Man" on the fourth episode of Season 10. He is beginning to support his new release, I Can Dream You, with a sound that hearkens back to the folk pop coming out of famed West Hollywood club the Troubadour in the '70s.