The Best Music-Centric Halloween Events in North Texas







While you’re probably not going to get a lot of Halloween carolers unless your neighborhood has a particularly ferventtroop of fans, there’s more to Halloween music than “Monster Mash.” “Spooky music” could certainly mean your favorite Tim Burton and Danny Elfman collaborations, but whatever tunes chill your bones should do the trick — or maybe what truly terrifies you is the latest pop hit.Dallas' rich music community has plenty of events this month celebrating the scariest time of the year. Between concerts, plays and cultural festivals, there’s enough cool stuff going on for music buffs of all ages to hum their way through. Make it a point to put the rhythm back in your Halloween traditions with these Dallas music events.The classic story of the duality of human nature get a transformative musical twist thanks to this talented ensemble of young performers. Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic words are reintroduced with a pop-rock flavor thanks to multi-Grammy and Tony-nominated Frank Wildhorn and double Oscar- and Grammy-winning Leslie Bricusse. Check out the fun update at the NTPA Repertory Theater on 6121 W. Park Blvd. B216 in Plano.The Pocket Sandwich Theater always puts on fun and creative performances, and this year’s musical variety show includes everything from pop tunes to a jazzy competition. Period attire is encouraged. The Pocket Sandwich Theater is on 5400 E. Mockingbird Lane in Dallas.OK, so maybe it's not the real guy from, but Dallas’ top Alice Cooper cover band is uniting for their second October concert, and this one has a Halloween twist. There will be more fun makeup than usual at Lee Harvey’s at 1807 Gould St. in Dallas.The Day of the Dead celebration gets a classy tribute through the top-notch talents of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. The traditional music event will include fun guest performances, and it's all family friendly. The anticipated show is held at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St. in Dallas.A string of quarter performers reimagine a series of Halloween favorites, including Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” Bernard Hermann’s iconic theme from, Ray Parker Jr’stheme and classics such as “In The Hall of the Mountain King.” Enjoy the candlelit performance at Edison’s, 1724 Cockrell Ave. in Dallas.The Bass Performance Hall is also curating something more in line with what “growns ups only” looks like with classical compositions from Mussorgsky, Liszt and Stravinsky. It’s still going down at 525 Commerce St. in Fort Worth.This is the greatest “ancient undead Egyptians playing jazz instruments” performance you never knew you needed. Five thousand years of fun will be “unwrapped” at the Lava Cantina, 5805 Grandscape Blvd. in The Colony.