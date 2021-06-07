Screw the Deep-Fried Food. This Year's State Fair Will Have a Free Concert by the Black Pumas.

- Local
On Sept. 24, the State Fair is returning after a brief interruption in its 135-year run. Big Tex is back with all the fixins: fried everything that's semi-edible, dizzying rides and the yearly showing of vintage cars someone must keep attending — all tied together through this year's theme, "Howdy Folks!," which lives somewhere between cutesy and ironic.
The fair is a deeply rooted Texan tradition that always leaves us with all the feels (nausea, vertigo, disorientation, exhaustion, heatstroke), and pondering the deepest of questions (like how we managed to spend our rent money in one day, how we got stuck carrying around a stuffed purple giraffe all day, and why we parked all the way in Oklahoma instead of paying a valet), but there is no amount of self-loathing or love of seasonal foods that attracts us to the park — year after year — like the State Fair's concerts.
This year's live music performances, all 77 of them, are free. The shows will be spread out across three stages over 24 days, and this year's lineup includes some of the state's very best.
Let's start with Saturday, Sept. 25, when the Black Pumas will take to the Chevrolet Main Stage. The last time the Grammy-winning psychedelic soul band from Austin played in Dallas, they sold out three shows in one weekend. The band will take the stage after '90s R&B group Dru Hill, which gave us the suggestive "How Deep Is Your Love" and propelled the solo career of member (and thong proponent) Sisqo.
Other nostalgic acts include summer-hit-pushers Sugar Ray on Oct. 10, and disco cover band Le Freak on Oct.11, along with Latin music acts and comedy shows.
Fittingly, the fair's lineup is replete with country acts, such as Clay Walker and Dallas soon-to-be-legends Charley Crockett and Joshua Ray Walker, along with locals Vandoliers. Other standouts include polka legends Brave Combo, Brave Little Howl, Justin Pickard, Frankie Leonie and Kristy Kruger.
See the full schedule below:
Friday, September 24
Two Tons of Steel
2:00; 4:00; 6:00; 8:00 p.m
Bud Light Stage
Matt Hillyer
2:30; 4:30; 6:30 p.m.
Wine Garden Stage
Deep Fried Comedy
8:30 p.m.
Wine Garden Stage
Clay Walker
8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Saturday, September 25
Chevy House Party
12:00 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Dru Hill
2:00 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Unfaded Brass Band
2:00; 4:00; 6:00; 8:00 p.m
Bud Light Stage
Shelley Carrol
2:30; 4:30; 6:30, 8:30 p.m.
Wine Garden Stage
Black Pumas
8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Sunday, September 26
Conjunto DIFERENTES De Zacatecas
2:00; 4:00; 6:00 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Sabor Puro
2:00; 4:00; 6:00; 8:00 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Paul Slavens
2:30; 4:30; 6:30; 8:30 p.m.
Wine Garden Stage
La Energia Norteña
8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Monday, September 27
Brave Little Howl
2:00; 4:00; 6:00; 8:00 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Bayleigh Cheek
2:30; 4:30; 6:30 p.m.
Wine Garden Stage
Rob Roy Parnell
4:00; 5:45; 8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Tuesday, September 28
Elaina Kay
2:00; 4:00; 6:00; 8:00 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Jade Nickol
2:30; 4:30; 6:30 p.m.
Wine Garden Stage
Rathmore
4:00; 5:45; 8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Wednesday, September 29
Dave Washburn Jazz Band
2:00; 4:00; 6:00; 8:00 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Burnet
2:30; 4:30; 6:30 p.m.
Wine Garden Stage
The 40 Acre Mule
4:00; 5:45; 8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Thursday, September 30
Conjunto Cats
2:00; 4:00; 6:00; 8:00 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Kristy Kruger
2:30; 4:30; 6:30 p.m.
Wine Garden Stage
Little Joe y La Familia
5:30; 8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Friday, October 1
Vandoliers
2:00; 4:00; 6:00; 8:00 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Greg Schroeder
2:30; 4:30; 6:30 p.m.
Wine Garden Stage
Summer Dean
5:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Deep Fried Comedy
8:30 p.m.
Wine Garden Stage
Shinyribs
8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Saturday, October 2
Chevy House Party
12:00 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Eleven Hundred Springs
2:00; 4:00; 6:00 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Ottoman Turks
2:00; 4:00; 6:00; 8:00 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Van Darien
2:30; 4:30; 6:30; 8:30 p.m.
Wine Garden Stage
Kevin Fowler
8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Sunday, October 3
Chevy House Party
12:00 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Clay Melton
2:00; 4:00; 6:00 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Monica Saldivar &The Band
2:00; 4:00; 6:00; 8:00 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Devil's Sooty Brother
2:30; 4:30; 6:30; 8:30 p.m.
Wine Garden Stage
Grand Funk Railroad
8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Monday, October 4
DAMOYEE
2:00; 4:00; 6:00; 8:00 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Jackson Scribner
2:30; 4:30; 6:30 p.m.
Wine Garden Stage
Retrophonics
4:00; 5:45; 8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Tuesday, October 5
Slow Moving Snakes
2:00; 4:00; 6:00; 8:00 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Maya Piata
2:30; 4:30; 6:30 p.m.
Wine Garden Stage
The Imaginaries
4:00; 5:45; 8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Wednesday, October 6
Chris J Norwood
2:00; 4:00; 6:00; 8:00 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Charming Gardeners
2:30; 4:30; 6:30 p.m.
Wine Garden Stage
Squeezebox Bandits
4:00; 5:45; 8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Thursday, October 7
Steve Austin and the Bioniq Brass Band
2:00; 4:00; 6:00; 8:00 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Coltin Ayers
2:30; 4:30; 6:30 p.m.
Wine Garden Stage
Brave Combo
5:30; 8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Friday, October 8
All Star Band
2:00; 4:00 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Peyton Stilling
2:30; 4:30; 6:30 p.m.
Wine Garden Stage
Mike and the Moonpies
5:30; 8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Whitney Rose
6:00; 8:00 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Deep Fried Comedy
8:30 p.m.
Wine Garden Stage
Saturday, October 9
Joshua Ray Walker
2:00; 4:00; 6:00; 8:00 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Hannah Kirby
2:30 p.m. (other showtimes pending game time)
Chevrolet Main Stage
Justin Pickard
2:30; 4:30; 6:30; 8:30 p.m.
Wine Garden Stage
Jack Ingram
6:00 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Bill Engvall
8:20 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Sunday, October 10
Chevy House Party
12:00 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Mariachi Rosas Divinas
2:00; 4:00; 6:00; 8:00 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
No Rehearsal
2:00; 4:00; 6:00 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Chad Stockslager
2:30; 4:30; 6:30; 8:30 p.m.
Wine Garden Stage
Sugar Ray
8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Monday, October 11
Trevor Douglas
12:00; 1:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Straight Tequila Night
2:00; 4:00; 6:00; 8:00 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Kirk Thurmond
2:30; 4:30; 6:30 p.m.
Wine Garden Stage
Le Freak
3:00; 5:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Tuesday, October 12
Billy Law
2:00; 4:00; 6:00; 8:00 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Frankie Leonie
2:30; 4:30; 6:30 p.m.
Wine Garden Stage
Ron Lawrence and Sazerac Jazz
4:00; 5:45; 8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Wednesday, October 13
EJ Mathews
2:00; 4:00; 6:00; 8:00 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Sarah Johnson
2:30; 4:30; 6:30 p.m.
Wine Garden Stage
U.S. Marine Jazz Ensemble
4:00; 5:45; 8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Thursday, October 14
Marine Rock Band
2:00; 4:00; 6:00; 8:00 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Garrett Owen
2:30; 4:30; 6:30 p.m.
Wine Garden Stage
Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Bluegrass Band
5:30; 8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Friday, October 15
John Pedigo's Magic Pilsner
2:00; 4:00; 6:00; 8:00 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
United States Marine Jazz Quartet
2:30; 4:30; 6:30 p.m.
Wine Garden Stage
Kraig Parker
5:30; 8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Deep Fried Comedy
8:30 p.m.
Wine Garden Stage
Saturday, October 16
Chevy House Party
12:00 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
The Peterson Brothers
2:00; 4:00; 6:00 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Vincent Neil Emerson
2:00; 4:00; 6:00; 8:00 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Saborcito Puro
2:30; 4:30; 6:30; 8:30 p.m.
Wine Garden Stage
Charley Crockett
8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Sunday, October 17
The Powell Brothers
12:00; 1:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Baby Yaga
2:30; 4:30; 6:30; 8:30 p.m.
Wine Garden Stage
Big Easy Brass Band
2:00; 4:00 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
The Last Bandoleros
3:00 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Joel Wells and the Revelers Hall Band
6:00; 8:00 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
