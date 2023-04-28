The Dallas Film Festival Presents Music for the Film-Loving Masses

Film fest-goers know the ins and outs of days and nights spent in theaters. It’s different from the music festival scene: it’s way less outside, has much less need for see-and-be-seen outfits and usually smells strongly of popcorn. That said, the celeb-sighting factor is still a thing, and it’s probably a good idea to take a hoodie.
Why are we talking about this? The 17th Dallas International Film Festival kicks off at 7 p.m. on April 28. Scheduled through May 5 at the Violet Crown Cinema in West Village, it’s got its usual draw for documentary fans, but also quite the diverse offering of music films.
In fact, as artistic director James Faust showed off his Record Store Day score of the Breakin’ Original Soundtrack on vinyl last Saturday, he couldn’t contain his excitement for the music docs in store. (Pun a little bit intended since we were standing in the midst of Good Records with its owner Chris Penn, who was behind and in 2019’s DIFF-winner Alice Cooper: Live From the Astroturf.)
Later asked for his “can’t miss,” Faust found it hard to pick one. “A toss-up between watching Max Roach navigate between world's greatest drummer and not so subtle civil rights activist … and … Rex Brown of Pantera spill what makes him better, what made him the musician he is today.”
And with that, let’s get into all the melodic offerings. Here are the best music docs playing this year at the Dallas Film Festival.
Gibson "Icons": Rex Brown of Pantera
One of the founding members of Pantera, bassist Rex Brown wailed on the low end, but his story in such an iconic band isn’t necessarily an easy one to tell. While his musical knowledge (and ability to play a range of instruments) is impressive, the trials of his life and career in the spotlight affected him greatly. Brown doesn’t begin and end with Pantera — there’s a lot more ground to cover. Gibson Icons offers an earnest look at the child, teen metal titan and rock star from his own perspective.
Called one of the most beautiful voices of recent times (with a 3-octave range) and still praised for her incredible talent, Karen Carpenter rose to fame alongside her brother in The Carpenters. Many folks remember the made-for-TV stories and specials following her death from heart failure due to anorexia nervosa (a mystery to most at the time). Starving for Perfection takes a less dramatized and more empathetic, reverent approach — likely thanks to producer Carnie Wilson, familiar through her own struggles in a musical family spotlight. Via archival footage and interviews with Carol Burnett, Olivia Newton-John, Suzanne Somers, Kristen Chenoweth, Belinda Carlisle, Cynthia Gibb and the aforementioned Wilson, audiences follow her rocketship into stardom alongside those who knew and cared for her. This biopic becomes much more of a tribute, acknowledging how she brought a little-known disease to public awareness and showcasing how relevant Carpenter still is today.
Max Roach: The Drum Also Waltzes
There’s a temptation with The Drum Also Waltzes to suggest that if you don’t already know who Max Roach is, wait to go down the internet rabbit holes until after you see this. Then there’s the responsible part of us who needs to tell you that Roach may be one of the most important drummers, like, ever. OK, fine. We’ll say this much about the actual percussion: Along with Kenny Clarke, he was part of inventing an entirely new sound and style of jazz drumming and was a pioneer of bebop. But Roach was also — as Faust said above — a civil rights activist who was bold in composition and statement on the struggle for equality. We Insist! Max Roach’s Freedom Now Suite is just one huge example. But again, we’ve said too much when there’s a film waiting to inspire you through footage and recordings.
Diving into these films, it seems that they all should have the term "icons" associated with them.
Alexandria Bombach’s It’s Only Life After All, the audience falls into the folk fury of Amy Ray and Emily Saliers, better known as the Indigo Girls. Forming in 1985, the duo was already a force of harmony popping up on college radio by the time they helped Sarah McLachlan make Lilith Fair a household name. And they’re still touring. It’s Only Life After All is what most previews would call “an intimate look,” but we’re going with “decidedly candid and close.” Seems appropriate given their lyrics and activism.
