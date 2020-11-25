Power Trip, Post Malone and More Locals Receive Grammy 2021 Nominations

Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard have had a 50-year career. The documentary on their band ZZ Top is now up for a Grammy.

Pandemic be damned, the self-acclaimed “Music’s Biggest Night” is making a return via livestream in 2021, and once again, North Texans have made the cut.

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony will be hosted by comedian and Daily Show host Trevor Noah on Jan. 31, “rain or shine, COVID-19 vaccine or not,” per a press release from the Recording Academy. Last year saw quite a haul for North Texas artists and producers such as Kirk Franklin and J. White Did It.

Local artists have taken just as much, if not more, real estate on the dais this time around, and the Academy even made an unexpected nod to Power Trip just months after the untimely death of vocalist Riley Gale.

Meanwhile, prolific jazz pianist John Beasley, who grew up in North Texas, proved to be something of a favorite by earning three nominations, the same number as those for Fiona Apple and another North Texas native, Post Malone.

You’d think these established stalwarts would garner favoritism from the shadow organizers, but strangely enough, newer artists like Phoebe Bridgers and Dua Lipa have received as much as six nominations each. And of course, it wouldn’t be the Grammys if Billie Eilish didn’t get more nominations than Miranda Lambert, who has been far more active this past year with the release of her latest album, Wildcard.

Below is a list of all the North Texas nominees this year, and here’s to hoping Morris finally gets her due.

Post Malone

Record of the Year – “Circles”

Song of the Year – “Circles”

Album of the Year – Hollywood’s Bleeding

Miranda Lambert

Best Country Solo Performance – “Bluebird”

Best Country Song – “Bluebird”

Best Country Album – Wildcard

Power Trip

Best Metal Performance – “Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) – Live”

Norah Jones

Best American Roots Performance – “I’ll Be Gone (feat. Mavis Staples)”

ZZ Top

Best Music Film – That Little Ol’ Band From Texas

Maren Morris

Best Country Song – “The Bones”

Best Country Song – The Highwomen’s “Crowded Table”

J. White Did It

Record of the Year – Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce’s “Savage”

Best Rap Performance - Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce’s “Savage”

Best Rap Song – Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce’s “Savage”

Snarky Puppy

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album – Love at Royal Albert Hall

Kirk Franklin

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song – “Sunday Morning (feat. Lecrae)”

John Beasley

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album – Monk’estra Plays John Beasley

Best Arrangement, Instrument or A Capella – “Donna Lee”

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals – “Asas Fechadas (feat. Maria Mendes)”

Danny Barnes

Best Bluegrass Album – Man on Fire

Ruthie Foster

Best Contemporary Blues Album – Live at the Paramount

Myron Butler

Best Gospel Album – My Tribute