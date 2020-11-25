Power Trip, Post Malone and More Locals Receive Grammy 2021 Nominations

Pandemic be damned, the self-acclaimed “Music’s Biggest Night” is making a return via livestream in 2021, and once again, North Texans have made the cut.
The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony will be hosted by comedian and Daily Show host Trevor Noah on Jan. 31, “rain or shine, COVID-19 vaccine or not,” per a press release from the Recording Academy. Last year saw quite a haul for North Texas artists and producers such as Kirk Franklin and J. White Did It.
Local artists have taken just as much, if not more, real estate on the dais this time around, and the Academy even made an unexpected nod to Power Trip just months after the untimely death of vocalist Riley Gale.
Meanwhile, prolific jazz pianist John Beasley, who grew up in North Texas, proved to be something of a favorite by earning three nominations, the same number as those for Fiona Apple and another North Texas native, Post Malone.
You’d think these established stalwarts would garner favoritism from the shadow organizers, but strangely enough, newer artists like Phoebe Bridgers and Dua Lipa have received as much as six nominations each. And of course, it wouldn’t be the Grammys if Billie Eilish didn’t get more nominations than Miranda Lambert, who has been far more active this past year with the release of her latest album, Wildcard.
Below is a list of all the North Texas nominees this year, and here’s to hoping Morris finally gets her due.
Post Malone
Record of the Year – “Circles”
Song of the Year – “Circles”
Album of the Year – Hollywood’s Bleeding
Miranda Lambert
Best Country Solo Performance – “Bluebird”
Best Country Song – “Bluebird”
Best Country Album – Wildcard
Power Trip
Best Metal Performance – “Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) – Live”
Norah Jones
Best American Roots Performance – “I’ll Be Gone (feat. Mavis Staples)”
ZZ Top
Best Music Film – That Little Ol’ Band From Texas
Maren Morris
Best Country Song – “The Bones”
Best Country Song – The Highwomen’s “Crowded Table”
J. White Did It
Record of the Year – Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce’s “Savage”
Best Rap Performance - Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce’s “Savage”
Best Rap Song – Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce’s “Savage”
Snarky Puppy
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album – Love at Royal Albert Hall
Kirk Franklin
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song – “Sunday Morning (feat. Lecrae)”
John Beasley
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album – Monk’estra Plays John Beasley
Best Arrangement, Instrument or A Capella – “Donna Lee”
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals – “Asas Fechadas (feat. Maria Mendes)”
Danny Barnes
Best Bluegrass Album – Man on Fire
Ruthie Foster
Best Contemporary Blues Album – Live at the Paramount
Myron Butler
Best Gospel Album – My Tribute
