The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards: North Texas-Based Winners and Losers (but Mostly Losers)

This Sunday, the event that the Recording Academy calls “Music’s Biggest Night” took place at Staples Center in Los Angeles, and while DFW artists enjoyed a gratuitous spotlight just like last year, actual Grammy recipients from our neck of the woods were few and far between.
The most prolific of these was Arlington-based gospel singer Kirk Franklin, who received nominations and wins in the categories of Best Gospel Performance/Song (for “Love Theory”) and Best Gospel Album (for Long Live Love). Other North Texas artists to carry home the most prestigious award in the music industry include Fort Worth-based Delbert McClinton (Best Traditional Blues Album for Tall, Dark & Handsome) and Dallas hip-hop producer J. White Did It, whose credits for 21 Savage’s single “A Lot” yielded a Best Rap Song victory.
There were, of course, more nominations, but sadly, this year’s installment of the Grammy Awards was lousy with DFW snubs, including:
Post Malone
Record of the Year for “Sunflower (feat. Swae Lee)”
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Sunflower (feat. Swae Lee)”
Miranda Lambert
Best Country Song for “It All Comes Out in The Wash”
Maren Morris
Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Common (feat. Brandi Carlile)”
Jonas Brothers
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Sucker”
La Energia Norteña
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (including Tejano) for Poco A Poco
J. White Did It
Best Rap Album for I Am > I Was by 21 Savage
Sugaray Rayford
Best Contemporary Blues Album for Somebody Save Me
Jeff Hyde
Best Country Song for “Some of It” by Eric Church
Best Country Album for Desperate Man by Eric Church
Cardo
Best Rap Album for Championships by Meek Mill
Best Rap Album for I Am > I Was by 21 Savage
Jazzmeia Horn
Best Jazz Vocal Album for Love & Liberation
Tayla Parx
Album of the Year for thank u, next by Ariana Grande
Record of the Year for “7 rings” by Ariana Grande
Liz Rose
Best Country Song for Miranda Lambert’s “It All Comes Out in the Wash”
John Congleton
Album of the Year for Norman Fucking Rockwell! by Lana Del Rey
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Resale Concert Tickets
-
AJJ - Andrew Jackson Jihad, Tacocat and Fishboy
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 / 8:00pm @ Trees 2709 Elm St Dallas TX 752262709 Elm St, Dallas TX 75226
-
Raphael Saadiq
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 / 8:00pm @ House Of Blues - Dallas 2200 N. Lamar Street Dallas TX 752022200 N. Lamar Street, Dallas TX 75202
-
American Authors, Magic Giant and Public
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 / 8:00pm @ Granada Theater - Dallas 3524 Greenville Ave Dallas TX 752063524 Greenville Ave, Dallas TX 75206
Kal Banx
Best Rap Album for Revenge of the Dreamers III by Dreamville
Jimmie Vaughan
Best Traditional Blues Album for Baby, Please Come Home
DFW was proudly represented at the ceremony, however. Early in the night, the Jonas Brothers played a medley with a new single (thought to be titled “Five More Minutes”) and “What a Man Gotta Do.” One hour into the show, Usher (who was born in Dallas) performed a Prince tribute set with FKA twigs and notable Prince collaborator Sheila E on a miscellany of “Little Red Corvette,” “When Doves Cry” and “Kiss.” Meanwhile, Franklin joined an assemblage of heavy-hitters, including DJ Khaled, YG, John Legend, Roddy Ricch and Meek Mill in performing Mill’s and Ricch’s Nipsey Hussle collaborative tribute “Letter to Nipsey.”
.
But perhaps one of the most chilling performances of the evening came from Demi Lovato, who used her first big performance since 2018 to debut a new single titled “Anyone” which, according to the Dallas-raised pop star in an interview with Apple Music’s Beats 1, she regarded as a cry for help before the 2018 drug overdose that brought her away from the spotlight. The raw, cathartic performance earned the star a standing ovation from the audience.
As the night reached its end, Roky Erickson, Daniel Johnston and other late artists were honored in the In Memoriam slideshow, while Texan musicians such as Bushwick Bill and David Berman were inexplicably omitted from mention.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!