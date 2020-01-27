The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards: North Texas-Based Winners and Losers (but Mostly Losers)

This Sunday, the event that the Recording Academy calls “Music’s Biggest Night” took place at Staples Center in Los Angeles, and while DFW artists enjoyed a gratuitous spotlight just like last year, actual Grammy recipients from our neck of the woods were few and far between.

The most prolific of these was Arlington-based gospel singer Kirk Franklin, who received nominations and wins in the categories of Best Gospel Performance/Song (for “Love Theory”) and Best Gospel Album (for Long Live Love). Other North Texas artists to carry home the most prestigious award in the music industry include Fort Worth-based Delbert McClinton (Best Traditional Blues Album for Tall, Dark & Handsome) and Dallas hip-hop producer J. White Did It, whose credits for 21 Savage’s single “A Lot” yielded a Best Rap Song victory.

There were, of course, more nominations, but sadly, this year’s installment of the Grammy Awards was lousy with DFW snubs, including:

Post Malone

Record of the Year for “Sunflower (feat. Swae Lee)”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Sunflower (feat. Swae Lee)”

Miranda Lambert

Best Country Song for “It All Comes Out in The Wash”

Maren Morris

Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Common (feat. Brandi Carlile)”

Jonas Brothers

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Sucker”

La Energia Norteña

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (including Tejano) for Poco A Poco

J. White Did It

Best Rap Album for I Am > I Was by 21 Savage

Sugaray Rayford

Best Contemporary Blues Album for Somebody Save Me

Jeff Hyde

Best Country Song for “Some of It” by Eric Church

Best Country Album for Desperate Man by Eric Church

Cardo

Best Rap Album for Championships by Meek Mill

Best Rap Album for I Am > I Was by 21 Savage

Jazzmeia Horn

Best Jazz Vocal Album for Love & Liberation

Tayla Parx

Album of the Year for thank u, next by Ariana Grande

Record of the Year for “7 rings” by Ariana Grande

Liz Rose

Best Country Song for Miranda Lambert’s “It All Comes Out in the Wash”

John Congleton

Album of the Year for Norman Fucking Rockwell! by Lana Del Rey

Kal Banx

Best Rap Album for Revenge of the Dreamers III by Dreamville

Jimmie Vaughan

Best Traditional Blues Album for Baby, Please Come Home

DFW was proudly represented at the ceremony, however. Early in the night, the Jonas Brothers played a medley with a new single (thought to be titled “Five More Minutes”) and “What a Man Gotta Do.” One hour into the show, Usher (who was born in Dallas) performed a Prince tribute set with FKA twigs and notable Prince collaborator Sheila E on a miscellany of “Little Red Corvette,” “When Doves Cry” and “Kiss.” Meanwhile, Franklin joined an assemblage of heavy-hitters, including DJ Khaled, YG, John Legend, Roddy Ricch and Meek Mill in performing Mill’s and Ricch’s Nipsey Hussle collaborative tribute “Letter to Nipsey.”

.

But perhaps one of the most chilling performances of the evening came from Demi Lovato, who used her first big performance since 2018 to debut a new single titled “Anyone” which, according to the Dallas-raised pop star in an interview with Apple Music’s Beats 1, she regarded as a cry for help before the 2018 drug overdose that brought her away from the spotlight. The raw, cathartic performance earned the star a standing ovation from the audience.

As the night reached its end, Roky Erickson, Daniel Johnston and other late artists were honored in the In Memoriam slideshow, while Texan musicians such as Bushwick Bill and David Berman were inexplicably omitted from mention.