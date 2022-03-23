The Legendary Buddy Guy Brought Authentic Blues to Dallas, Cursing and All

The term "legend" gets thrown around a lot, but if anyone has earned it, it's blues guitarist Buddy Guy. George "Buddy" Guy was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1985 and has won eight Grammys, including the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015. Since he began singing and playing the blues in 1957, he's influenced a generations of rock icons including Jimi Hendrix, Jimmy Page and Eric Clapton, just to name a few.
The House of Blues show on Tuesday night was Guy’s first Dallas concert since the pandemic. His tone and fingers are still on point at 85 years young.
Colin James opened the show and really set a mood. James hails from Vancouver and got his first big break opening for Stevie Ray Vaughan for a concert when he was only 18 years old.
After touring since his teens, it's no surprise that Guy is the ultimate performer, teasing and playing back and forth with the audience. He would respond directly to audience members that shouted to him, but with charming sarcasm. Guy is as much a story teller as he is a guitar master. At one point he had the fans sing the chorus to “I Just Want to Make Love With You” and jokingly warned the audience not to “fuck up his song.”
Besides the stories there was, no doubt, a night of some of the truest blues around. Guy played his standard set and gave solos to the rest of his band in turn. It was nothing short of riveting to watch the blues icon bending the strings and doing his signature guitar-playing the guitar with his arm and chest.
The blues have influenced so much of the mainstream music we have come to love over the years, and in no small part thanks to Buddy Guy, who was and — as he proved Tuesday — still is one of the greats.