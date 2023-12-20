What Dallas Listened to This Year According to Spotify

The No. 1 artist Dallas streamed on Spotify this year was Taylor Swift. This may be a bitter pill for some of our more contrarian readers to swallow, but we're just the messenger. Also, we promise we believe your comments claiming you don't know who she is and that you only listened to King Crimson this year.
Swift's top ranking falls right in line with United States and worldwide data, where she also reigns supreme. Time may have declared her its Person of the Year, but it's going to have to share with everyone else.
Most of Dallas' top five artists were equally on trend, with Drake and Bad Bunny also landing at the top in both the U.S. and global rankings. Morgan Wallen, who ranked fourth in Dallas, clinched the third spot for the U.S. rankings but failed to rank worldwide.
Peso Pluma was our third-most-streamed artist and claimed two of our five most-streamed songs. He also ranked 10th and fifth on the U.S. and global lists, respectively. Long story short, we are above-average Peso Pluma fans here in Dallas.
And for the people banging out the word "who????" into the keyboard, our fifth-most-listened-to genre was "rock." That probably includes something you like.
We've included the top fives for artists, songs and genres for Dallas below. Spotify's national and worldwide data can be found on their website.
Dallas’ Top Spotify Artists in 2023:1. Taylor Swift
2. Drake
3. Peso Pluma
4. Morgan Wallen
5. Bad Bunny
Dallas’ Top Spotify Songs in 2023:1. “Ella Baila Sola” by Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma
2. “Last Night” by Morgan Wallen
3. “Kill Bill” by SZA
4. “Bebe Dame” by Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera
5. “PRC” by Natanael Cano, Peso Pluma
Dallas’ Top Spotify Genres in 2023:1. Rap
2. Pop
3. Hip-hop
4. Trap
5. Rock