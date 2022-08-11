Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

DFW Music News

Ottoman Turks Will Attempt a World Record This Weekend in Deep Ellum

August 11, 2022 4:00AM

Ottoman Turks will go for gold this weekend in Deep Ellum.
Ottoman Turks will go for gold this weekend in Deep Ellum. Mike Brooks
Four straight shows in Deep Ellum, at four different venues, just in one weekend. It’s an idea that's so outrageous, so bodacious, so dangerous and frankly so ridiculous, that even Garth Brooks wouldn’t attempt it.

That's what the Ottoman Turks will be doing this week. Friends of the Dallas band will have no excuse for missing them.

The last band to try to play four weekend gigs in Deep Ellum were the Old 97's, and while that tour has become the stuff of legend, the 97's only made it through two nights. Of course, there are rumors of the Reverend Horton Heat playing night after night (after night) in Deep Ellum sometime in the early '90s, but no physical records of that era have survived.

Regardless, the official record was set by the Old 97's in 2001, and it has stood for more than two decades. One man and one artifact connect this weekend’s tour to that hallmark: an old poster of the 97’s tour hanging in the AllGood Café, and the AllGood’s owner (and longtime Deep Ellum booking agent) Mike Snider.

Snider was recently at the Double Wide looking for bands to help fill out dates as AllGood celebrated its 22nd anniversary. He ran into Nathan Wells, frontman of the Turks, and they quickly settled on a date. Not long after that, some other friends called, looking to fill out a show the same weekend. An idea started to form. Inspired by that poster of the Old 97's hanging in the All Good, Wells started to see how far he could push the concept.

Enough to break the Old 97's two-decade-old mark?
click to enlarge
Ottoman Turks at the Granada Theater, April 2021.
Mike Brooks
Ken Bethea of the Old 97's grudgingly admits that the Ottoman Turks' weekend tour would be quite an accomplishment.

“Yeah, that would pretty much crush us," he says. "Four shows count as a legit tour. Two shows don’t even make a proper weekend.”

Showing the spirit of real champion, Bethea will help out on guitar when the Turks take the stage on opening night.

World records aside, the Tour of Deep Ellum will be filled with meaning for the Turks, who are legit Deep Ellum kids who grew up in the neighborhood. In the early days of the band they would load out their gear and park the car at Wells’ home before walking back to the venue. The outlaw rockers are now a critically acclaimed local favorite and the band of breakout country star Joshua Ray Walker. This is their way of connecting the history of the neighborhood to the present.

Given the band’s frenetic energy on stage, it’s far from certain they will be able to finish all four nights. You can cheer these crazy dreamers on this weekend: Thursday at Three Links, Friday at the AllGood Café, Saturday at the Double Wide and Sunday at the Twilite Lounge.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Mike Brooks

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation