The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Is the Ninth Most-Attended Amphitheater in the World

It opened less than a year ago, but the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving is already the ninth most-attended amphitheater in the world, according to Pollstar Magazine. The magazine's list of the top 50 amphitheaters based on ticket sales in the first half of the year shows that the venue sold more than 52,000 tickets from Jan. 1 to June 30.

The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, the youngest amphitheater in Texas, has attracted ceaseless crowds since its inauguration Sept. 9. Its figures for the first half of 2018 surpass numbers for five Texas amphitheaters also on the list: Austin360 Amphitheater, No. 10; the Woodland’s Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, No. 13; New Braunfels’ Whitewater Amphitheater, No. 20; and Dallas’ Dos Equis Pavilion, No. 33.

Michael Rilley, general manager of the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, credits much of the venue’s success to its elaborate construction and multifaceted bookings.