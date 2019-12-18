Life’s a Party for DJSC, the Exclusive Dallas Cowboys DJ

Before and after Cowboys games, one man is making the cheerleaders (and everyone else dance): DJSC.

DJSC has partied at every Dallas Cowboys home game for the last 10 seasons. Why? Because it’s his job. His real name is Brandon Williams, but his larger-than-life persona could be best understood by the fact that the DJ moniker he picked for himself stands for DJ Sexual Chocolate.

Williams got the name from the 1988 Eddie Murphy film Coming to America, but for the sake of representing the Cowboys brand as their exclusive DJ, Williams shortened his name to DJSC, “even though Jerry Jones loves calling me Sexual Chocolate,” he says.

Eight times a year, SC gears up for his main gig. Sometimes he’s busy doing things like DJing a house party for Snoop Dog, catching up with his old friend Post Malone, playing college nights in Denton to “stay young,” or playing all kinds of clubs and events around the country. But tonight, he is the life of the party for the Cowboys vs. Rams game. Yes, the one the Cowboys dominated last Sunday afternoon.

Williams left his house at 9:30 a.m. and expected to be home at 10:30 p.m. Not to be confused with the official DJ for the Dallas Cowboys, DJEJ, who plays the music for the actual games, DJSC’s job is to put on a pregame and postgame party in the Miller Lite Plaza. The DJ is on party duty all day, but he doesn’t stop when the game is on.

Williams begins his day on the plaza that started it all. “When I started years ago, it was just me and two speakers on that plaza, and now we have this insane production,” he says.

There was a reported approximate 50,000 people who walked through the Miller Lite Plaza that day, and DJSC was there to greet them from the booth.

What started 10 years ago with a hopeful DJ and a couple of speakers is now a bona fide bash. The stage is graced frequently by the likes of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, the Rhythm and Blue Dance Team, the Cowboys Drum Line and more, in the hours leading up to the game. DJSC provides the soundtrack to it all.

“If you see DJs do pregame shows and stuff like that at other stadiums, I'm the reason why that’s there,” says Williams. “I'm deadass, I'm the reason.” Since he was commissioned 10 years ago to start a party at one of the entrances to the game, structures like a large stage and a covered bar area called the Miller Lite Corral have been built around his setup to enhance the experience he started. DJSC has since been asked to consult with various teams around the country as establishments belonging to the Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Rams try to mimic what Williams has created.

As the game finally starts, Williams comes down from his booth, donning his personalized “DJSC” Cowboys jersey and hat. He's followed by his manager, his new personal photographer and an entourage of friends.

Leading his small posse through the crowds of the stadium, it quickly becomes evident that DJSC knows everybody, and everybody knows DJSC. He’s a hard one to miss in a crowd — his voluminous and perfectly chiseled black beard towering over many heads. It takes a while to get inside, because the walk between his regular viewing spot and the stage where he works from is filled with too many people to hug and greet.

As he moseys his way down past the large crowds of fans in the stands down to the field level, Williams brings the party everywhere he goes. Fans and AT&T Stadium workers alike light up when he passes, giving him friendly slaps on the back and aggressive bro handshakes. All he has to say are the words “they’re with me,” and his friends get the VIP treatment.

The Miller Lite Club is about 10 feet behind the Cowboys’ bench. In between its two full bars runs the entryway that the players use to enter and leave the field. Most of the people in the club are owners of the best seats in the 100,000 capacity stadium, putting down about $3,700 for a season ticket, which also gets you access to the club. You can find all sorts of superfans down there, cheering the whole way to 44-21 Cowboys victory.

Through the whole night, Williams is surrounded by people. With his dutiful photographer snapping his interactions with every kind of person that comes into the club, Williams does what he calls “networking it up.”

DJSC is a very inclusive social butterfly, introducing his friends to each other and on a few occasions saying, “Ah, these guys, they’re like family.”

Williams has a handful of other DJs around him at all times. Present are Phenom (President of DJ City and Bearsource), Zendlo, and DJ Danny West, among others. When Williams introduces someone from his inner circle, he’ll say things like, “I’d die for this guy right here.” And that friend would nod and say, “same here, man.”

People share photos from their phones of various parties they'd been to together — at one point showcasing a particularly hilarious picture of DJSC dressed as Kaitlyn Jenner for a Halloween bash. “No shame,” Williams says with a laugh.

The DJ’s connections with AT&T Stadium, as well as the other gigs he does to fill up the days he isn’t living it up in Arlington, have gotten him opportunities to work with some of the biggest acts in music.

“Dang, I need to sit back and think,” he says. “I’ve opened up for Gwen Stefani, Imagine Dragons, Guns N' Roses, Chris Stapleton, the Eagles, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift ... I did Eric Church’s private party.”

Unlike the "Official DJ of the Dallas Cowboys," DJEJ, Williams is the "Exclusive DJ of the Dallas Cowboys." Since he’s in charge of the parties, he works not only pregame and postgame, but he runs private parties for the Cowboys and does a lot of work with the stadium as well as the Star in Frisco and the Cowboys Club. This gets him up close and personal with a lot of interesting personalities.

“I’m a dance DJ ... Whenever I play, my whole entire goal, even if it’s just a small club ...You came to see a show, so it’s my job to make sure you dance." — DJSC Facebook

Twitter

The assistant director of food and beverage for the Dallas Cowboys, Rich Post, connected with Williams when he first started working and sent him his son’s music. His son is now known as Post Malone.

“I’ve known Austin, aka Post Malone ... I’ve known him for like 10 years," Williams says. “Just because of working with Rich, his dad, at the stadium. His dad would always send me [Malone's] music. I was one of the ones that heard ‘White Iverson’ before it was ‘White Iverson,' and it’s cool to see how he’s grown and really popped off overnight… The crazy thing is I had a wedding the night of Posty Fest and I had to turn down the opening of Posty Fest. That’s the craziness of my life.”

DJSC has found himself in other "craziness of life" situations, like in the Bahamas with Earth, Wind and Fire; in Mexico with KC & The Sunshine Band; and with Rick Ross in New York during Christmastime.

This year, Williams was at Snoop Dog’s house DJing a Mother’s Day party. “It was a wild night, I’ll tell you that,” says Williams. “Let’s just say you’re working with this generation of Bob Marley. Everybody asks me, is he as cool as he is on TV? Yes, and more. That night was dope because we did nothing but an old-school R&B track.”

Williams looks back on that night; when he and Snoop Dog belted Anita Baker and Stevie Wonder.

“When you get that experience with somebody who is like a childhood hero of yours, you think, you might be doing something right in the industry,” Williams says of Snoop.

That night was full R&B sprinkled with funk and blues, per request by Snoop Dog, Williams says, but adds that he likes to think of himself as versatile. He remembers someone once described him as “the most genre-defying DJ in the world” and that’s his goal.

“I was like, that's pretty dope,” he says of that compliment. “That's really cool. I'll coin that.”

Williams describes himself as a man of the people.

“I’m a dance DJ... Whenever I play, my whole entire goal, even if it’s just a small club...You came to see a show, so it’s my job to make sure you dance," Williams says. "And to make sure you forget all the mess that you’ve gone through, all the stress that you have. It’s my job to take that stress away from you whether it be an hour, four hours, or eight hours.”

But though he dips his toes in every genre out there, Williams has some new things cooking. As much as he’s enjoyed creating a career out of surrounding himself with the music and star power of others, he’s ready for his own time in the spotlight.

“I’m working with Snoop Dog on a few things right now,” he says. “I’ve [DJ’d] for so long and been scared to really put out my music, but right now I’ve got the opportunity to just put my own music out and bring myself to that next level that I want to be at.”

Williams has his sights set on more than just the world of Dallas and the Cowboys. “I'm different from most DJs in Dallas,” he says. “I see things bigger than what it is. Like I feel like Dallas is a trap.”

Williams currently plays in New York, Las Vegas, Miami, Los Angeles and many more large cities. He keeps his ties and home base in Dallas but fills his schedule by spreading his wings nationally. Not only is he looking beyond the local music scene, but he’s aiming to go beyond playing other people’s music. He’s ready for the public to hear his voice, too.

“I want more; I want to travel the world more than I ever have," says Williams. "I want to get to the point where a private jet is calling me and saying, all right we’re going to Dubai today, and all right, we’re there. And then let’s go to Australia afterwards and we’ll be back home in about a week...That’s what I’m building right now, and I will say this with much confidence: My music is that good.”

Every once in a while, during his big pregame parties on the Miller Lite Plaza, you’ll hear the rich, unfamiliar voice backed by some crowd-pleasing dance beats. These are original songs by DJSC, featuring his own vocals, that he likes to sprinkle into his sets.

DJSC’s EP 20Vision will be out in February. He is now teasing his tracks on SoundCloud.

“I can’t wait for you to hear it because it’s simple; it’s not extra, it’s vibe-y ... and it tugs on you in a spiritual way as far as where house music goes in my opinion,” Williams says of his music. “I want people to know that I’m legit and this is what I’m going to be doing forever until the day I die.”