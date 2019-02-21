Texas Theatre Promises a Night of Total Chaos

Tonight, the Texas Theatre will show its last viewing of Lords of Chaos, a biopic about the dark origins of the black metal genre in Norway directed by Jonas Åkerlund.

Åkerlund, the one-time drummer for extreme metal band Bathory, also co-created the screenplay for the film from the 1998 book of the same name.

The events of the film were also documented in the 2008 documentary Until the Light Takes Us, which the Texas Theatre screened recently and is available on Amazon Prime and other streaming sites.

The film has been met with a wide range of reviews from film critics around the world, with some praising the performance of its characters and while condemning its “boys will be boys” attitude toward violence, suicide and church burnings.

“It puts a personal face/human face to the emergence of black metal," says DJ Satan (aka Jay Gavit), host of the podcast, The Corpsepaint Show, "a face we see before it wears corpsepaint (the black and white face paint we see on so many black metal artists)."

While the film’s merits can be debated, fans of true Norwegian metal can party in the lobby after the Texas Theatre’s screening of the film, which will be the last in North Texas.

The Texas Theatre has developed a reputation in the last few years for giving movie fans a more in-depth film experience by including concerts and other performances related to the film’s content. Tonight will be no different.

Margin Walker Dallas, The Corpsepaint Show and Odd Crow Creative have joined forces with the Texas Theatre to throw a special after-party in the lobby after Thursday's 7:30 p.m. screening. It will feature metal music hand-picked by DJ Satan, as well as Lexen Destro of KNON 89.3 FM’s late-Sunday night show, The Dungeon. There will also be face painting and souvenirs.

If you can't make it, tune in to The Corpsepaint Show at 6 p.m. Sunday on On-Air Media for a review of the film by some true Norwegian metal fans.

Tickets are $10.