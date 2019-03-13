Contemporary Christian Band Hillsong UNITED Will Stop in Irving in Late April

On Sunday mornings across the world, thousands of people in thousands of churches worship through song. They sing songs like "The Stand," "Hosanna," "So Will I" and "Oceans" — all written by Hillsong UNITED.

Hillsong UNITED is a band formed in Australia through youth group meetings. Jonathon Douglass, one of the youngest members of the band, was only 13 when it started. He remembers sitting in a small circus tent at a church camp and writing songs with his friends because their youth minister encouraged them to.

“I had no idea it would kind of travel beyond Sydney, Australia,” Douglass says. “But at that time you could tell God was doing something crazy, and then with the months and years that followed starting to get letters from all around the world to (places) these songs had traveled to. I remember just being like, wow — it blew our minds.”