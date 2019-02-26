Travis Scott and Lil Wayne Will Headline JMBLYA 2019

Grammy-nominated Houston rapper Travis Scott will headline the seventh annual JMBLYA Festival at Fair Park in Dallas on Friday, May 3 and at Circuit of the Americas in Austin on Saturday, May 4. Lil Wayne will join him.

Opening acts include repeat JMBLYA offender Kevin Gates; Louisiana rapper with checkered legal past YoungBoy Never Broke Again; Young Thug protégé Gunna; the artist behind “Mo Bamba,” Sheck Wes; the “catch me outside” girl Bhad Bhabie; controversial rapper Blueface; Miami hip-hop duo City Girls; Houston rapper and producer Maxo Kream; member of the Heartbreak Gang P-Lo; Lil Baby collaborator WhooKilledKenny; and self-acclaimed “Creator of the Whoa” 10k.caash.