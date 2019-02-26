Travis Scott and Lil Wayne Will Headline JMBLYA 2019

Grammy-nominated Houston rapper Travis Scott will headline the seventh annual JMBLYA Festival at Fair Park in Dallas on Friday, May 3 and at Circuit of the Americas in Austin on Saturday, May 4. Lil Wayne will join him.
Opening acts include repeat JMBLYA offender Kevin Gates; Louisiana rapper with checkered legal past YoungBoy Never Broke Again; Young Thug protégé Gunna; the artist behind “Mo Bamba,” Sheck Wes; the “catch me outside” girl Bhad Bhabie; controversial rapper Blueface; Miami hip-hop duo City Girls; Houston rapper and producer Maxo Kream; member of the Heartbreak Gang P-Lo; Lil Baby collaborator WhooKilledKenny; and self-acclaimed “Creator of the Whoa” 10k.caash.
A portion of ticket sales for the Dallas date will benefit House of Blues Music Forward, a nonprofit organization that provides scholarships to lower-income individuals aspiring to work in the music industry.
General admission tickets remain as affordable as previous years, but this year, JMBLYA is offering a $2,500 VIP ticket option that boasts even more amenities, such as four festival passes, a personal photographer, complimentary golf cart rides on the festival grounds, a private bathroom with a personal attendant and more.
Since its inception in 2013, JMBLYA has positioned itself as one of Texas’ most successful hip-hop festivals. Previous JMBLYA artists include Chance the Rapper, Young Thug, J. Cole, Migos, Future, G-Eazy, Lil Uzi Vert, Post Malone, Playboi Carti and Tyler the Creator.
General admission tickets go on sale at noon Friday, March 1 for $59.
