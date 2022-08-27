Tripping Daisy Announce They'll Play a Surprise Show on Sunday

Here's something you need to know: Tripping Daisy will be playing a surprise pop-up show Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Kessler Theater. If you want tickets, you better jump on that now.
Following their short appearance at Saturday’s Homage Nation tribute to Alice Cooper at the Kessler, the band announced on social media they would play a full set of Tripping Daisy music the following night, giving fans less than 24 hours to line up tickets.
We last saw Tripping Daisy what seems like a lifetime ago, with a 2017 headlining appearance at Homegrown Fest followed by a short tour of Texas. It doesn’t happen often, but when it does, it’s always memorable.
Saturday night’s Homage Nation event revolved around a documentary that detailed how record store owner Chris Penn brought the original Alice Cooper band back together for an appearance at Good Records in 2015. Penn and Tripping Daisy frontman Tim DeLaughter have a long shared history. Along with DeLaughter's wife, Julie Doyle, the two started both Good Records the store, as well as Good Records the music label.
Musically, you probably wouldn’t refer to Penn as the “fifth Daisy,” but he has been connected to the business side of Tripping Daisy since the early years, and it was no surprise that DeLaughter and Tripping Daisy played a role in the Alice Cooper reunion and in Saturday night’s tribute event.
The tribute show got the band back together to rehearse; rehearsals led to talk of doing another show or two, and with all their gear already at the Kessler, Sunday night seemed like a no-brainer.
Insider tip: There are no-shows for every event, and the Kessler does a good job of making sure those spots don’t go to waste. Just show up at the door night of and look really, really sad.