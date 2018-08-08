Vacationer Wants To Break Its Bad Luck With Dallas

Kenny Vasoli wants to break a curse that his band Vacationer apparently has with Dallas. He has nothing bad to say about the town itself, but previous shows here have resulted in some rather strange occurrences.

At one show, two women got into a fist fight. At another one, Vasoli was quite sick. And there was a time when he heard taunts from a rampant heckler. As Vacationer tours in support of their new (and sublime) Mindset, he hopes for a pain-free night.

“I’m really out for redemption with our Dallas show,” Vasoli says while waiting on food a few hours before their show in Seattle. “This one should be smooth sailing because we’ve earned so much good karma in Dallas for a good one.”