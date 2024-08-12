 Video: North Texas Queen Kacey Musgraves Joins Sabrina Carpenter Onstage | Dallas Observer
Kacey Musgraves Makes Surprise Cameo at Outside Lands With Sabrina Carpenter

These country boots were made for walking on Sabrina Carpenter's stage.
August 12, 2024
Kacey Musgraves (here performing at ACL in 2023) made a cameo onstage with Sabrina Carpenter in San Francisco.
Kacey Musgraves (here performing at ACL in 2023) made a cameo onstage with Sabrina Carpenter in San Francisco. Rachel Parker

North Texas native Kacey Musgraves made a surprise appearance at Outside Lands music festival over the weekend.

On Saturday, Aug. 10,  song-of-the-summer queen Sabrina Carpenter headlined the San Francisco festival and brought out Musgraves for a special duet on the Nancy Sinatra classic "These Boots are Made for Walking."
The "Espresso" singer engaged the crowd: “I think you know this one, Outside Lands,” Carpenter said before diving into the song. The two went on to trade verses as the crowd sang along to the chorus with them.

The 1966 hit has been covered by everybody under the sun, from Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus all the way to Megadeth. It’s only fitting that Carpenter and Musgraves would give it a true-to-the-original shot.

Carpenter would later run from the stage screaming as fireworks went off near her.

The three-day festival may celebrate "music, food, wine, beer, art, cannabis and everything we love about the Bay Area," but country music is having a moment everywhere, and Carpenter surely took notice. Many of the headliners from this year's festival circuits have been of the country variety. Sturgill Simpson, country Post Malone and Dallas rising star Charley Crockett all performed at the festival this year, and the trend seems to have spread to other festivals as well.

Musgrave’s newest album, Deeper Well, came and went earlier this year with limited fanfare. The deluxe version, Deeper Into the Well, is out now with seven new tracks and collabs with North Texas singer Leon Bridges and with Tiny Habits. She also made a guest appearance with Noah Kahan in Nashville earlier this year.

Hopefully, this is the sign that Kacey is coming back with a bang.
