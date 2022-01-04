What You Can Expect From Your Favorite Texas Artists in 2022

In the meantime, Texas artists have been busy gearing up to roll out new releases and other ventures.
Here is a look at what you can look forward to from your favorite Texas artists in 2022.
Leon Bridges and Khruangbin
Fort Worth-raised Leon Bridges has enjoyed recent success with his 2021 album Gold-Diggers Sound, which you should indulge in if you haven't yet. (Check out the "Details," which may be our favorite track.)
Back in 2020, Bridges teamed up with Texan trio Khruangbin on the Lone Star-themed EP Texas Sun. Now the partners are back with a follow-up, Texas Moon, which is expected to be released in February 2022. Luckily for us, the collaborators have already released one track, called "B-side," to tide us over. Post Malone
Grapevine native Post Malone has found success in his music and through his overall persona. (Just look at the guy; there's no one precisely like him.) And his approach resonates with people. Posty's own brand has paired well with others, resulting in his own style of Crocs, which are somehow still a thing. Now, the "Circles" star is teaming up with the collectible card game by Wizards of the Coast on Magic: The Gathering's Secret Lair, with a series of weekly tournaments featuring the artist and new cards and additions to the game.
Malone added in the announcement that this is just the beginning of his latest collab and to expect more "magic" from him and the famous game in 2022.
Not a Magic fan? Check out the gaming geek’s latest track with The Weeknd, "One Right now," instead. Midlake
Almost 10 years after their 2013 album, Antiphon, the Denton band is back with a new album set to release this spring.
For the Sake of Bethel Woods is “an album of immersive warmth and mystery from a band of ardent seekers” according the band’s description on Spotify. Midlake’s unique folk-rock sound has been missed and their return is much appreciated by fans and casual listeners alike.
Their latest single, “Meanwhile … ” was released in October and will be featured on the latest album, so if you’re inpatient for the planned March 18 release, play that on loop for a few hours, as we have. Willie Nelson
There is nothing more Texan than the legendary Willie Nelson. His latest album is an impressive creation that features his family and an outstanding cover of George Harrison’s “All Things Must Pass” featuring Willie's son Lukas Nelson.
The 88-year-old musician is heading out on tour in 2022 because dammit, he can. Expect the Highwayman to drop by Oklahoma, Tennessee and of course, Texas, including shows in Houston, San Antonio, Austin and Fort Worth. Luna Luna
Hot off their 2021 album Flower Moon, Dallas-based band Luna Luna is looking beyond North Texas and even Texas as they head out on a 2022 tour across the United States this spring.
After their last tour in 2021, the group came back and performed in the city they call home because they love us and we love them. It would definitely be a treat to view the group perform live coming off arguably their most successful year yet and Flower Child is proof of that success. Kacey Musgraves
Many have called Adele’s 30 the pinnacle of break-up albums, but obviously they haven’t listened to Kacey Musgraves’ raw, tragic and empowering Star-Crossed. With the help of the album and her Paramount + Lemonade-like visual counterpart, the Golden, Texas, native has solidified her part in mainstream pop culture with many of her songs placing on “best of” lists across the country.
Musgraves will be taking her talents in 2022 on a nationwide tour that is set to make a Valentine's Day (!) stop in North Texas. That’s right, y’all. On Valentine’s Day, you and all of your single friends can gather with the Queen of Texas Country and cry about y’all’s exes, and that’s a lot better than a night in with takeout. Selena Gomez
The Grand Prairie native has a lot to celebrate in 2021. Selena Gomez, named after another iconic Texas musician, is now Grammy-nominated with her first all-Spanish EP Revelación. Last year, Gomez also starred alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, which has garnered critical acclaim.
In a recent interview with Variety, the Waverly Place alum said new English music may be produced and released sooner than many expect. Only time will tell specifically when, but we can only hope that Gomez and many other Lone Star artists continue to make their home state proud in the upcoming and uncertain year.