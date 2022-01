What You Can Expect From Your Favorite Texas Artists in 2022

2021 didn't end on a cute note. Hopefully, in the new year those who are responsibly vaccinated and boosted will be able to enjoy life’s simple pleasures again, like attending a concert or enjoying a new pop single from 106.1 while driving down Interstate 35. Again, hopefully. Fingers crossed, y’all.In the meantime, Texas artists have been busy gearing up to roll out new releases and other ventures.Here is a look at what you can look forward to from your favorite Texas artists in 2022.Fort Worth-raised Leon Bridges has enjoyed recent success with his 2021 album, which you should indulge in if you haven't yet. (Check out the "Details," which may be our favorite track .)Back in 2020, Bridges teamed up with Texan trio Khruangbin on the Lone Star-themed EP. Now the partners are back with a follow-up,, which is expected to be released in February 2022. Luckily for us, the collaborators have already released one track, called "B-side," to tide us over.Grapevine native Post Malone has found success in his music and through his overall persona. (Just look at the guy; there's no one precisely like him.) And his approach resonates with people. Posty's own brand has paired well with others, resulting in his own style of Crocs, which are somehow still a thing. Now, the "Circles" star is teaming up with the collectible card game by Wizards of the Coast on Magic: The Gathering's Secret Lair with a series of weekly tournaments featuring the artist and new cards and additions to the game.Malone added in the announcement that this is just the beginning of his latest collab and to expect more "magic" from him and the famous game in 2022.Not afan? Check out the gaming geek’s latest track with The Weeknd, "One Right now," instead.Almost 10 years after their 2013 album,, the Denton band is back with a new album set to release this spring.is “an album of immersive warmth and mystery from a band of ardent seekers” according the band’s description on Spotify. Midlake’s unique folk-rock sound has been missed and their return is much appreciated by fans and casual listeners alike.Their latest single, “Meanwhile … ” was released in October and will be featured on the latest album, so if you’re inpatient for the planned March 18 release, play that on loop for a few hours, as we have.There is nothing more Texan than the legendary Willie Nelson. His latest album is an impressive creation that features his family and an outstanding cover of George Harrison’s “All Things Must Pass” featuring Willie's son Lukas Nelson.The 88-year-old musician is heading out on tour in 2022 because dammit, he can. Expect the Highwayman to drop by Oklahoma, Tennessee and of course, Texas, including shows in Houston, San Antonio, Austin and Fort Worth.Hot off their 2021 album, Dallas-based band Luna Luna is looking beyond North Texas and even Texas as they head out on a 2022 tour across the United States this spring.After their last tour in 2021, the group came back and performed in the city they call home because they love us and we love them. It would definitely be a treat to view the group perform live coming off arguably their most successful year yet andis proof of that success.Many have called Adele’sthe pinnaclef break-up albums, but obviously they haven’t listened to Kacey Musgraves’ raw, tragic and empowering. With the help of the album and her Paramount +-like visual counterpart, the Golden, Texas, native has solidified her part in mainstream pop culture with many of her songs placing on “best of” lists across the country.Musgraves will be taking her talents in 2022 on a nationwide tour that is set to make a Valentine's Day (!) stop in North Texas. That’s right, y’all. On Valentine’s Day, you and all of your single friends can gather with the Queen of Texas Country and cry about y’all’s exes, and that’s a lot better than a night in with takeout.The Grand Prairie native has a lot to celebrate in 2021. Selena Gomez, named after another iconic Texas musician, is now Grammy-nominated with her first all-Spanish EPLast year, Gomez also starred alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short in Hulu’s, which has garnered critical acclaim.In a recent interview with, thealum said new English music may be produced and released sooner than many expect. Only time will tell specifically when, but we can only hope that Gomez and many other Lone Star artists continue to make their home state proud in the upcoming and uncertain year.