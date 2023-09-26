 Which Songs Will Make Up Usher's Setlist at the Super Bowl Halftime Show? | Dallas Observer
Let's Guess Usher’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Setlist

These are our confessions — or rather our dream Usher setlist for the Super Bowl Halftime Show.
September 26, 2023
We are ushering in a new era, people: Usher at the Super Bowl.
We are ushering in a new era, people: Usher at the Super Bowl. Wikimedia Commons/MarcofromHouston
U-S-H-E-R-R-A-Y-M-O-N-D takes the S-U-P-E-R-B-O-W-L. On Sunday morning, 8x Grammy-winning Usher — some call him “Ursher, Baby” — was named headliner of the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show. The 44-year-old entertainer will have the biggest moment of his career performing in front of a sold-out Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, with the world watching live on CBS on Feb. 11, 2024.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list,” said Usher in a released statement on the upcoming halftime show performance. “I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

A new Apple Music campaign starring Kim Kardashian, Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders, Marshawn Lynch, Odell Beckham Jr. and Usher announced the news after speculation about the father of four performing on the coveted stage had circulated for months — along with names including Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles. Usher told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe he was excited to finally share the news he'd kept secret from his own children.
“It has happened, ladies and gentlemen, yes, whooo,” said Usher with a handclap in an Apple Music interview released on Sunday. “We made it … It’s been a lot, like, to keep secrets from my own kids at home. A very close-knit group of people knew. And we’re really excited about the entire thing. Obviously a legacy … More than anything, the fact that this is the most grand stage to ever play on.”

Known as the King of R&B, Usher’s career spans 30 years with eight albums, including the diamond-selling record Confessions from 2004, which spawned several of his biggest songs including “Yeah!,” “My Boo” and “Burn.” Usher has sold over 100 million records and was named "artist of the decade" by Billboard thanks to more than 25 platinum-selling singles. Usher’s past Super Bowl performance experience with Black Eyed Peas in 2011 and connection to Las Vegas through his several residencies also made him the perfect candidate to follow recent performers Beyoncé, Dr. Dre and Rihanna.

“Usher’s continued star power and relevancy at the NFL and Roc Nation’s disposal can’t be undervalued,” wrote critic Justin Tinsley last week in a new Andscape story about Usher being the perfect choice. “Super Bowl halftime performers have generally been acts with massive crossover appeal, which comes from having a deep catalog, often spanning generations, and can command complete attention for the entire time they’re on stage.”

“Usher is the ultimate artist and showman,” said Jay-Z, whose Roc Nation Company returns to produce the halftime show after producing previous shows with Rihanna, Dr. Dre and The Weeknd. “Ever since his debut at the age of 15, he’s been charting his own unique course. Beyond his flawless singing and exceptional choreography, Usher bares his soul. His remarkable journey has propelled him to one of the grandest stages in the world. I can’t wait to see the magic.”

NFL’s head of music, Seth Dudowsky, said, “Usher is an icon whose music has left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape throughout his career. We couldn’t be more excited to have him headline this year’s Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show. We look forward to working with Usher, Roc Nation, and Apple Music to bring fans another Halftime Show for the history books.”

Usher Raymond IV has ruled Sin City for several years with his highly publicized Las Vegas residency show. Last month, after announcing his residency would be ending on Dec. 2, Usher told Vibe magazine’s Mya Abraham that he wished to prolong the moment.

“It always takes getting back to the stage to remind me of why I do all of this,” he said in the August cover story. “Don’t get me wrong, I enjoy the hard work. You know what I’m saying? But this [is] the part that makes it worth dreaming. [With] streams and the relevance of this industry, the gratification and appreciation for what you’re doing is not clear. When you see an audience member singing your songs while they’re celebrating, you giving them energy. That’s why I do it.”

At Super Bowl LVIII, Usher will perform a medley of hits ahead of the release of his ninth studio album, Coming Home. Betting has already begun about which hits Usher will perform during the big day. His biggest banger ever, “Yeah!,” featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris, is a huge (and obvious) favorite to kick off the performance. According to BETUS, people are betting on the number of songs in his setlist, the number of backup dancers he will use in his performance, the number of posts he will make on Instagram the day of the Super Bowl, whether he'll have special guests and if he will debut a new song during the performance.

In this year's Super Bowl Halftime Show, Rihanna's setlist ran for 13 minutes and contained 12 songs. After the halftime show, Rihanna’s songs saw a 390% boost in sales, with her catalog accomplishing a 140% surge in on-demand streams in the U.S. Similar results are expected from Usher's upcoming halftime show.

Usher could approach this upcoming spectacle in many ways. Besides having superstars like Diddy, Jermaine Dupri and Justin Bieber at his beck and call, his loyal fans will eagerly await to see the signature chain-swinging, smooth glides and handstanding dance sequences he's known for.

Now let's examine Usher's possible halftime show music set. Here's a list of what we can expect to hear.

“Yeah!”

On the grandest stage of them all, what better way to celebrate Confessions' 20th anniversary than by performing the biggest song of Usher's career? Of course, fellow ATLiens Lil Jon should Ludacris appear for this one to relive 2004 with A-Town stomp, do the muscle, thunder clap and rock away.

“Superstar”

From the 20th-anniversary album, this fan-favorite deep cut fits the occasion perfectly: spotlight, big stage and more than 50,000 fans screaming in a rage. This would be a good brief tribute run-through for fellow Confessions songs “Yeah!” and “Bad Girl,”

“My Way”

Imagine Jermaine Dupri, who reinvented Usher into a superstar, introducing Mr. Raymond to the sold-out Allegiant Stadium with the song’s signature hi-fi intro — and afterward, the performance transitions into a mini-version of his beloved Las Vegas residency show. Tyrese co-starred in the 1997 music video, so it would be great to see him again as a nostalgic Easter egg. Additionally, the song matches Usher's current album campaign, showing him speaking to his 18-year-old self.


“You Remind Me”

Without singing his first hit song, Usher can't do his signature handstand and chain swing, right? Usher established himself as a bonafide pop star with the song, which led to a brief acting career as a leading man.


“You Don’t Have To Call”

“Don’t leave your girl around me, true player for real” is another inescapable catchphrase. Fans will go crazy watching Usher and backup dancers perform the signature chest bounce choreography from the song's 2005 music video. An appearance by Diddy, who coached Usher through the breakup, would also be a great Easter egg.


“Good Good”

As he is set to release a new album, Coming Home, at the halftime show, it will be the perfect market to perform his latest single from the album in front of a global audience. If he's aiming for record-breaking results following the halftime show, performing the song would ensure chart-topping success for the album.


“Boyfriend”

If he doesn’t debut a new song from his upcoming album, performing the song that encapsulates his recent viral moments during his residency is equally beneficial. Usher's current hottest song and a dance performance similar to the music video with actress Keke Palmer (which upset her boyfriend at the time) would be lucrative while the controversy is still raging.


“DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love”

This is an international hit that includes another global superstar, Pitbull. A Max Martin-produced infusion is the perfect transition from one Usher club banger or slow jam classic to another. However, the song is a +400 underdog, according to BETUS.


“Bad Girl”

Let's call this a personal request. The self-love anthem is another classic from Confessions that channels the My Way: The Las Vegas Residency’s VIP experience with catchy lines perfect for the show: “If you want to party/I got what you lookin’ for/Come see me in the VIP.”


“Nice & Slow”

It will be 7 o’clock somewhere, right? Surely, you didn't think we would've referenced the infamous line at the top of the story and not include Usher's earliest hit song. It is one of his most requested songs, and he will probably dedicate the performance to the fans who made him a 14-year-old teen sensation, later an 18-year-old R&B heartthrob, then a cultural icon.


“OMG”

What proper way to return the favor than to have Black Eyed Peas’ Will.I.Am returning to the Super Bowl stage and performing their dance collaboration. Just like “DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love,” the song has international popularity points. The song suits the exact phrase that fans will use following the show.


“My Boo”

A duet with Alicia Keys is another perfect song for the lover in you. Keys performed the national anthem at Super Bowl XLVII but has yet to complete a halftime show. She can benefit from the duet in the same way that Usher did in 2011 thanks to Will.I.Am.
