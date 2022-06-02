Texas State Fair Announces Free Concert Lineup, Including 74 Local Performers

This year while you’re stuffing your face with Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs and fried Oreos at the State Fair of Texas, you can enjoy a free music lineup that includes genres ranging from country to R&B, norteño to electro-pop and others. All performances are free to fairgoers with the purchase of a daily ticket, and 74 of the 90-pls performers hail from Texas.
The Chevrolet Main Stage, located next to the Craft Pavilion near the Hall of State, will play host to the biggest performances of the fair. Sixteen headliners will be performing at the main stage over the fair's 24-day span, including Trace Adkins (Sept. 30), Ashanti (Oct. 1), Preservation Hall Jazz Band (Oct. 1), Chris Perez (as in Selena's widow, on Oct. 4), Jamestown Revival (Oct. 8) and La Mafia (Oct. 23).
The wave of local artists brought to the fair is an initiative known as The Lone Star Music Series, which launched in 2019 and aims to showcase Texas-sized talent in their hometowns and backyards.
The regional performers will include Denton-based rock band Brave Combo (Oct. 3) along with Fort Worth natives Squezebox Bandits (Oct. 12) and Trevor Douglas (Oct. 10). For a full list of headline performers and regional acts, visit the Chevrolet Main Stage website.
Other live music and shows will be featured across other stages throughout the fairgrounds, such as the Bud Light Stage, located centrally in the Cotton Bowl Plaza, which will host Joshua Ray Walker, who recently performed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. His performance is on opening day, Sept. 30. The Mariachi Rosas Divinas, an all-female mariachi band will perform on Oct. 2.
The Yuengling Stage, located outside the Go Texas Pavilion, will have a Friday night comedy series, titled “Deep Fried Comedy,” as well as live music throughout the week.
Season passes are now on sale for $50.
One of North Texas’ most popular annual traditions, the State Fair of Texas, returns from Sept. 30 through Oct. 23. Each year over two million people find their way into the fair, which features rides, games, unique fried foods, college football, pig racing and provides jobs for thousands.