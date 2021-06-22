Wu-Tang Clan Founder Raekwon Visits Dallas to Promote Line With Streetwear Shop Centre

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free. Support Us

This past Saturday afternoon, hip-hop artist Raekwon hosted an exclusive pop-up shop inside Mockingbird Station streetwear apparel store Centre. On the store's racks is now the collaboration between the rapper and the shop, a collection ranging from custom shoes to T-shirts, to never-before-seen memorabilia inspired by the artist’s career.

As a founding member of the Wu-Tang Clan, Raekwon's career has been nothing short of legendary and has already spawned a documentary (Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men) and a Hulu biographical television adaption, Wu-Tang: An American Saga.

“I love y'all, man ... I love all of y'all, man,” Raekwon told the crowd of Dallas fans awaiting his arrival as he walked inside Centre’s Mockingbird Station location.

The collection is available through the shop's website, and at the store's Dallas location at 5307 E. Mockingbird Lane.

Dallas DJ Thoro spun hits from Raekwon’s catalog, spanning from the early '90s with tracks like 1993’s “C.R.E.A.M.” Fans got the chance to meet The Chef himself and purchase apparel ranging from $10 for a “Purple Tape” lighter or $50 for a Signature Chef apron to $500 for a WuTang Clan leather jacket. And with the limited edition pieces, fans could purchase the vinyl versions of Raekwon’s standout albums, 2009’s Only Built For Cuban Linx Pt. II, a sequel to the 1995 classic, and 2017’s The Wild.

While shopping, longtime fans of the "hip-hop's golden age" great, such as Tony Snow, received the opportunity to tell the Long Island native how influential his music was in their own lives.

“Shallah Raekwon thank you,” Snow wrote in an Instagram caption with a series of photos he took with The Chef. “You don’t understand what your music did for me growing up! Thanks again Centre and the whole centre familia. Love and respect shout out to everyone who said hi y’all made me feel special...”

At the pop-up, Raekwon was gifted with a custom leather jacket featuring a rhinestone-encrusted Wu-Tang Clan logo on the front and the Dallas Cowboys logo on the back. Raekwon shared photos of the jacket on Instagram with the caption: “Monuments for the crib! Not for sale. (Nope ) #DALLASLOVE.”

Raekwon is cooking up several new albums. First, an Only Built For Cuban Linx prequel album titled Scarlet Fever. Second, a third installment in the OBFCL series. Scarlet Fever is scheduled for a late-summer 2021 release.