The Rangers Hope To Keep the Playoff Wins Coming Against the Baltimore Orioles

It's been 7 years since the Texas Rangers or Baltimore Orioles have been in the playoffs. Here's what to know about the ALDS matchup.
October 6, 2023
The clutch, big bat of Adolis Garcia has been a key to the Rangers' success in 2023.
The clutch, big bat of Adolis Garcia has been a key to the Rangers' success in 2023. Ron Jenkins/Getty Images
When the Texas Rangers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday they clinched only the fifth playoff series win in franchise history. Given that the team arrived in Arlington in 1972, that means the local club has averaged less than one playoff series win per decade. So, yeah, we’re happy to talk about October baseball ‘round here right now.

The convincing wins in Tampa on Tuesday and Wednesday were noteworthy for many reasons, but perhaps mainly because the Rangers ended the regular season by losing the American League West division title to the rival Houston Astros. On top of that, the team had lost both of its new, high-priced, high-profile starting pitchers, Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer, to injury during the season, and things didn’t seem to be shaping up for a positive result against the favored Rays.

But that was then. The Rangers’ bats provide timely hitting and run production during the two-game sweep of Tampa Bay, and the starting pitching in both games was everything fans would have hoped for and more, with Jordan Montgomery and Nathan Eovaldi — both of whom were new additions to the squad in 2023 — shutting down the usually dangerous team from the American League East.

And now, word has come down that Scherzer, the fireballing future Hall of Famer acquired in an August trade, might just be ready to rock sooner than expected. His arm and leadership will come in handy against the AL East champion Baltimore Orioles, a team that has enjoyed a return to prominence similar to the Rangers'.


Rangers-Orioles Season Series

The two teams didn't play against each other much in 2023, but when they did, things were relatively even, with the six games split 3–3. Oddsmakers aren’t leaning too heavily in one direction or another, with the DraftKings sportsbook showing a pick ‘em on the moneyline.

What About the Orioles?

The Orioles have made 2023 a year to reintroduce themselves to the world in a new, winning way. Baltimore won the tough AL East with a 101-61 record, its best season since 1979. Also, like the Rangers, the Orioles have not been to the playoffs since 2016. Relying on an exciting young core, led by arguably the best catcher in baseball, Adley Rutschman, the Orioles' success is a bigger surprise than that of the Rangers’ this year.

The Schedule

Unlike the wild-card round, the division series (ALDS) is best-of-five. Notably, Saturday’s game will take place while much of the state is also trying to watch the annual Texas vs. Oklahoma Red River Rivalry college football clash.
  • Game 1: Rangers at Orioles, Saturday, Oct. 7, noon, FS1.
  • Game 2: Rangers at Orioles, Sunday, Oct. 8, 3:07 p.m., FS1.
  • Game 3: Orioles at Rangers, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 7:03 p.m., FOX.
  • Game 4: Orioles at Rangers, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 6:07 p.m., FS1 (if necessary).
  • Game 5: Rangers at Orioles, Friday, Oct. 13, 7:03 p.m., FS1 (if necessary).

How to Watch, Attend

Each of the games will be televised locally on FOX 4 or its sister sports network FS1. Games 1 and 2 will be in Baltimore, with Games 3 and 4 (if necessary) to be held at Globe Life Field in Arlington. According to the Rangers’ website, tickets are sold out, but resale tickets are available, beginning at $83 on Ticketmaster.com.
Kelly Dearmore is the News Editor for the Observer. His work has appeared in Texas Monthly, Success, Dallas Morning News and Cowboys & Indians, among other outlets. He lives in Carrollton with his wife, kids and angelic mother-in-law.

