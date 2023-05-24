More Details on Allen Mass Shooting Victims, Shooter Emerge

More than two weeks removed from the mass shooting in Allen, reports continue to appear that shed more light on the lives lost at the Allen Premium Outlets. Eight people were murdered and several more injured when 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia fired an assault rifle at shoppers walking outside the mall's stores.
Further details on Garcia, who was killed by police at the scene, have also emerged, painting a disturbing image of a man who had likely planned his attack for at least a few weeks.
Five of the eight deaths in Allen involved two families, a sad fact that has resulted in a wave of sympathy and online fundraising from across the country. The Cho family was ripped apart when Kyu Cho, wife Cindy and their 3-year-old son James were killed by Garcia. The Chos’ other son, 6-year-old William, was injured but survived.
The owner of Eddie’s Diner in Plano, a regular stop for the Chos, posted her memories of the young family a few days after the shooting. In her note she mentioned the family had dined there on the morning of May 6.
“The Cho family stood out for many reasons. They were always patient with our weekend waits and always kept the boys calm,” the diner’s Facebook post noted. “They were kind to our staff and ensured the boys used their manners. They were a great team and were equally devoted to taking care of their boys. Kyu was patient with William and always helped with the coloring activities, while Cindy helped James navigate his breakfast like a pro.”
A new report from NBC 5 also describes the husband and wife as an ideal set of loving, compatible teammates.
“Even though Cindy was definitely a little bit more on the introverted side and Kyu was more extroverted, they kind of had this balance where it was like this perfect synergy of that energy,” a family friend told NBC 5.
Sisters Daniela, 11, and Sofia Mendoza, 8, were also killed in Allen shooting. Their mother, Ilda, was seriously injured and continues to recover after spending time in the ICU.
A report in The Dallas Morning News described Daniela as an ambitious sort, stating, “She wasn’t sure what she wanted to do when she grew up, but she knew she was going to be a millionaire. She’d figure out the details later.” The profile also described Sofia as ambitious, although her goals might’ve been more clear. “She was going to go to Brown University and then win an Oscar. Or maybe a Pulitzer Prize, once she figured out what exactly that was. She was going to live in Hollywood, of course, and own a library, too.”
On Tuesday, CBS reported that Allen resident Irvin Walker, one of the people Garcia shot and injured, was released from Medical City McKinney on Monday, noting, “Walker underwent two major surgeries and has a long road to recovery, according to a spokesperson. He was looking for a parking space at the mall when the gunmen shot into his car, striking Walker three times.”
The CBS report also said there are now “four shooting victims under the care of Medical City Healthcare hospitals. All four are in good condition, as of last update.”
GoFundMe campaigns for William Cho, the Mendozas and Walker have each exceeded their goals, with the Cho family’s total donations nearing $1.9 million.
On Monday, The Dallas Morning News provided a detailed look into the evidence that led law enforcement to say that Garcia had “neo-Nazi ideation.” According to the report, while some neighbors described Garcia as “very friendly,” accounts from people who attended Bryan Adams High School in Dallas with Garcia suggest what he did isn't that shocking.
One former classmate told the Morning News, “I didn’t really think he ever really had that in him, but if he did do something like that, then it would kind of make sense.”
In social media posts reviewed by the newspaper, Garcia seemed to foretell the massacre, although he didn’t leave a specific manifesto or written plan. Along with what the report referred to as “praise” for the April school shooting in Nashville, where six people were murdered, Garcia touted white supremacy, his appreciation for Adolph Hitler and his distaste for Jewish people and other minority groups.
Perhaps the most chilling part of the report states that Garcia “posted multiple photos of the Allen mall and a screenshot of Google Maps showing the Allen Premium Outlets’ popular times. The app indicated Saturdays right before 3 p.m. are as “‘busy as it gets.’” Police have said that Garcia opened fire just after 3:30 p.m. on May 6.