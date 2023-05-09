FBI, Texas DPS Give Update on Allen Outlet Mass Shooting

Allen police Chief Brian Harvey said that while the officer who shot and killed Garcia on Saturday afternoon “distinguished himself in an exemplary manner,” he would not reveal that officer’s name as the investigation continues. The chief also commended 20-year-old Christian LaCour for his work as an H&M security guard helping people to safety when he was shot and killed.
Texas DPS Regional Director Hank Sibley confirmed the reports that Garcia had a number of weapons with him on Saturday. Sibley said all of the firearms, three that were “on his person” and five that were in his car, were purchased legally as far as law enforcement could tell.
Sibley also confirmed numerous reports that Garcia had “neo-Nazi ideation," stating that "he had patches, he had tattoos." Though the agencies investigating the shooting have yet to identify a motive, Sibley said they believe Garcia “targeted the location and not specific people,” during the “3 to 4 minutes” that the shooting took place.
Only a few questions were allowed. When asked by a media member in attendance if there will ever be a way to prevent mass shootings, Sibley opted for one of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's most commonly used responses to questions about the role of guns in criminal acts.
He said that reporting requirements regarding military discharges are different now then they were in 2008, when Garcia was reportedly discharged. Sibley then added: "Even if he couldn't have purchased the firearms legally, he probably could've obtained them illegally, or use some other vehicle, literally, a vehicle, to perpetrate something similar. When you have people with mental illness, if it turns out this gentleman [Garcia] had that, they will find a way."
The Victims
Over the course of the day on Monday, the names and ages of those who died on Saturday were made public in bits and pieces through media sources, with authorities officially revealing on Monday evening the ages of each victim as well as the names of the adults who died.
Along with LaCour, a Farmersville resident, the victims include Aishwarya Thatikonda, 26, who lived in McKinney and worked as an engineer after moving from India, where the remainder of her family still live. Elio Cumana-Rivas, 32, of Dallas, has also been identified as one of the victims according to the DPS.
A pair of sisters from Wylie, 11-year-old fourth-grader Daniela Mendoza and 8-year-old second-grader Sofia Mendoza, were killed on Saturday, while their mother, Ilda, is reportedly in critical condition.
Six-year-old William Cho is the only surviving member of his family. His father, Kyu Cho; mother, Cindy Cho; and younger brother, James, were all killed in the attack. William Cho had turned 6 only a few days prior to the shooting. He was treated for injuries and has been released.
Irvin Walker, 32, is recovering after being shot while in his car, according to a GoFundMe page set up on his behalf. The page notes that Walker “was shot twice in his chest (one, very close to his heart) and once in his right shoulder” and is now in stable condition and expected to survive.
The Suspected Shooter’s Views
Since it was reported by a couple of national media outlets on Sunday that the FBI believed Garcia held white supremacist views, more information corroborating that has been introduced. Rolling Stone reported that Garcia considered himself an “incel,” and was wearing a “RWDS” patch on his tactical vest when he was shot by police. “RWDS” stands for “Right Wing Death Squad,” a label popular with far-right extremist groups including the Proud Boys.
Garcia had worked as a security guard in the past and had recently lived in an extended-stay hotel in Dallas. Although it has been speculated that he was affiliated with a gang, that has not been substantiated. Sibley confirmed at the press conference that Garcia did not have a criminal record.
On Tuesday The Associated Press reported that Garcia had a Russian social media account where he “betrayed a fascination with white supremacy and mass shootings, which he described as sport. Photos he posted showed large Nazi tattoos on his arm and torso, including a swastika and the SS lightning bolt logo of Hitler’s paramilitary forces,” the AP report stated.
Resources for Victims and Families
During Tuesday’s press conference, Chief Harvey noted there are resources available for victims and families affected by Saturday’s events. Details for victim counseling and a family assistance fund can be found on the city of Allen website.