Alleged El Paso Shooter Tied to North Texas

The 21-year-old man accused of shooting almost 60 people in El Paso Saturday morning has North Texas ties. Patrick Crusius, identified as the suspect by multiple media reports, graduated from Plano Senior High School in 2017 and lived in Allen, according to Collin County State Rep. Jeff Leach.

My Statement on today’s shooting in El Paso, Texas: #ElPasoShooting pic.twitter.com/Oi9P4fSIem — Jeff Leach (@leachfortexas) August 3, 2019

Police received calls about a shooter at the Cielo Vista Mall and a nearby Wal-Mart just after 10 a.m. Saturday, the El Paso police department said at a press conference. As many as 19 are dead, according to NBC and CBS News. Forty more people are injured, according to reports.

"Today, the El Paso community was struck by a heinous and senseless act of violence. Our hearts go out to the victims of this horrific shooting and to the entire community in this time of loss," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said. "While no words can provide the solace needed for those impacted by this event, I ask that all Texans join Cecilia and me in offering our prayers for the victims and their families."

The FBI's Dallas field office confirmed for the Observer that it is assisting the bureau's El Paso field office with its investigation, but declined to proved additional details. According to WFAA's Rebecca Lopes, North Texas federal agents are interviewing local residents who might be connected to Crusius.

Sources say ATF and FBI agents in North Texas are searching homes and interviewing people who might be related to a suspect in the mass shooting in El Paso. @wfaa — Rebecca Lopez (@rlopezwfaa) August 3, 2019

Presidential candidate and former El Paso U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke temporarily suspended his campaign and said he planned to return to the border city.

"I am devastated by what has happened in El Paso today. Our strength is with the families who are grieving. Our thanks to EPPD," O'Rourke said on Twitter. "Our commitment is with those who will change this country so that this doesn’t happen again. This beautiful amazing courageous community will overcome."