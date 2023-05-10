Copycat Threats Terrorize North Texas in Days Since Allen Massacre

Like last May's Uvalde massacre, during which a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school, the latest Texas slaughter has GOP lawmakers blaming mental health and gun control advocates demanding change.
The Allen mass shooting unfolded less than three weeks away from the one-year anniversary of Uvalde's, and it claimed the lives of eight victims, including several children. It has inspired heated debates about the efficacy of thoughts and prayers in staving off future gun violence. It has also apparently inspired would-be wrongdoers to indulge their dark impulses.
Now, police departments throughout North Texas are busy stamping out other potential threats.
On the same day as the Allen shooting, Stonebriar Mall in Frisco was evacuated following reports that gunfire had erupted. Frisco police searched the mall, but their investigation found no evidence to support the claims.
Frisco
The police department tweeted that before officers had learned of the now-debunked shooting, "a large number of teens gathered inside the mall and began running and screaming, causing panic."
In a separate Frisco incident, local police announced on Monday that officers had apprehended a middle school student after the 13-year-old made an online threat against multiple Frisco ISD campuses.
UPDATE - 5/6/2023 @ 10:15 pm— Frisco Police (@FriscoPD) May 7, 2023
An update to tonight's incident at Stonebriar Mall. pic.twitter.com/B2FEUbL1MT
The Frisco Police Department also noted in its statement that it's arrested nine people for school-related terroristic threats since the start of the school year.
Plano
On Monday, Plano ISD's anonymous tip line received word of a social media post that "implied a general threat," according to Local Profile. The post didn't identify a specific district or school, and both Plano ISD and law enforcement have deemed the threat to be noncredible.
Dallas
A sizable police presence around Dallas' Katy Trail area on Sunday led to social media speculation of another active shooter.
"Cops have shut down Fitzhugh and are telling people to stay indoors. Stay safe!" one Reddit user wrote.
NBC 5 News' Meredith Land also tweeted that day about the Dallas Police Department's response to the area. Local law enforcement had reportedly been called to the 4200 block of Buena Vista Street to investigate a potential bomb threat.
Heavy police presence in the Katy Trail area of Dallas. Here is the response from DPD: @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/PU9vZPfyCn— M e r e d i t h L a n d (@MeredithNBC5) May 7, 2023