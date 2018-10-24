Amazon, FedEx Ramp Up Hiring in DFW As Holidays Approach

Amazon and FedEx are beefing up seasonal hires in North Texas as the holiday season approaches.

Amazon is looking to hire 3,000 new warehouse workers in DFW, according to the corporation, while FedEx is hiring 50,000 seasonal employees across the country, 4,200 of them in DFW, the company announced this month.

“Thanks in part to the rise in demand for e-commerce, FedEx anticipates a record amount of volume through its networks again this year,” a FedEx spokesperson wrote in an email. “FedEx Ground will once again run six-and-seven-day operations through the holiday season, and will continue six-day operations throughout its U.S. network year-round beginning in January. This has resulted in an increased need for team members to help deliver the holidays and continue to provide outstanding service year-round.”

Online holiday sales in the United States have increased from about $70 billion in 2014 to about $123 billion in 2018, according to data from Statista, an online market research company.

A report from NetElixer predicts that holiday e-commerce revenue will grow 15 percent this holiday season and that Amazon’s online sales will account for 40 percent of total sales this year, beating last year’s numbers by 5 percent.

Amazon locations in Dallas, Coppell, Garland, Irving and Farmers Branch all have openings, and Amazon employs more than 20,000 workers across Texas.

This mass hire at Amazon is happening on the heels of its $15 minimum wage announcement, which is set to begin on Nov. 1 across the country.

The news has certainly been welcomed by many employees who have made headlines for being injured on the job, being forced to pee in bottles to save time and being paid so little in some states that they have to subsidize their costs with government assistance. One Haslet woman working for an Amazon warehouse in North Texas even made headlines this year for recording her life as she became homeless and began living in her car at the Amazon parking lot where she worked.

Employees with seniority at Amazon might also be angry that the new minimum wage means Amazon is cutting their bonus and stocks incentive program, according to a story from NBC News.

DFW is one of 20 finalists for Amazon’s second headquarters sweepstakes.