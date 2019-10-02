Amber Guyger Sentenced to 10 Years In Prison

Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger walks with her attorneys into the Frank Crowley Courts Building. Guyger faces a murder charge in connection with the killing of her upstairs neighbor, Botham Jean.

Following less than two hours of deliberation Wednesday afternoon, a Dallas County jury sentenced former Dallas Police Department officer Amber Guyger to 10 years in prison for the murder of Botham Jean.

Guyger killed Jean, a 26-year-old accountant, after she entered his apartment in the Cedars, believing it was her own. Guyger heard movement inside Jean's apartment, she said at trial, and went inside believing she was about the confront a burglar.

Before the jury made their decision, they heard from Jean’s father and a college friend.

“Next to my husband, Botham was my absolute person,” Alexis Stossel said, her voice breaking.

Stossel was best friends with Jean, whom she met in college at Harding University, where they served together on a student advisory committee. He was a natural leader, she said.

Stossel told the courtroom how even after she started dating the man who would eventually become her husband, she and Jean were close. She told her husband Jean would always be in her life and the three became an inseparable trio, cooking, attending sports games and supporting each other.

When Stossel moved home to East Texas, she and Jean kept in touch by phone call and text message. The day he was shot, the Stossel and Jean texted briefly. He sent her a meme he made of an embarrassing photo of the two of them taken shortly after they moved to Dallas. She did not see his final response to the text chain, “lol,” until the next day, after she was woken up by an early morning phone call telling her he had been shot and killed.

“I slumped to the floor and I kept screaming 'Wait, wait wait,'” she said. “I called Botham seven times and there was no answer.”

Jean’s father, Bertrum Jean, also took the stand and recalled how he took care of Jean, preparing his bottles when he was a baby and ferrying him to and from school. He wanted to be with his son every minute that he could and ignored his friends’ teasing about how close the two were.

After Jean went away to college it became a Sunday morning tradition for the father and son to talk after church. Bertrum Jean broke down sobbing several times on the stand but insisted on continuing to speak.

“How could that happen?" he said. "My family is brokenhearted. How could it be possible that I’ll never see him again?"

Botham Jean speaks at his alma mater, Harding University. courtesy Harding University

In support of Amber Guyger, several Dallas Police Department Officers spoke about their time with her at the academy and how dependable and caring she was. Officer Thomas MacPherson was with Guyger the night in 2016 that five Dallas Police officers were shot down town in downtown Dallas. He told the jury how brave Guyger was and how she was ready to get out of the car and run toward the gunshots.

Guyger’s mother recalled how her daughter was always interested in law enforcement. When a spot came open in a police academy, she jumped at the chance.

Two of her friends, Mirabel Chavez and Brenda Sales, both of whom she met in orchestra, recalled Guyger as silly and fun and a loving protector. Since the shooting, Guyger has been remorseful, they both said. She's noticeably different from the woman they knew before.

“It’s like you shut her light off,” Chavez said.

Prosecutors and Guyger's defense team agreed to allow the jury to consider that Guyger may have shot Jean as a result "sudden passion," which would've have downgraded Guyger's conviction to a second-degree felony. The jury did not find that that was the case.