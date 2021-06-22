'Texas Loved Ann': Banners in Downtown Dallas Honor Late Gov. Ann Richards' Legacy

Former Texas Gov. Ann Richards was the last Democrat to hold the office.

On a bright winter day three decades ago, Gov. Ann Richards stepped up to the podium and turned to face a sea of supporters. It was Jan. 15, 1991, and she’d just been sworn in as Texas’ 45th governor, the second woman to ever hold the title.

With shock-white hair and a matching blazer, Richards warmly welcomed the more than 15,000 constituents who stood before her on what she called “the first day of the new Texas.”

Now, three decades after that inaugural address, a new banner campaign in Downtown Dallas seeks to honor Richards’ legacy.

Margaret Justus, who served as Richards’ deputy press secretary, founded the Ann Richards Legacy Project to help keep the former governor’s spirit alive. Sixty banners featuring Richards’ likeness and some of her memorable quotes will be displayed in the streets of downtown through the end of July.

Justus remembers the former governor as a “force of nature” whose No. 1 accomplishment was appointing a record number of women, minorities, people with disabilities and LGBTQ community members.

“She really did believe that the state government should reflect and should look like the people of Texas,” Justus said. “That’s what she set out to do, and that’s what she accomplished.”

Richards served as Texas governor from 1991–1995 when she was replaced by Republican George W. Bush, who later became president. She was the last Democrat to serve as the state’s governor, making strides in education and environmental protection, as well as ethical and prison reforms.

She died on Sept. 13, 2006, after a six-month battle with esophageal cancer.

Richards could talk to anyone in a room — from a CEO of General Motors to a small child, Justus said. She’s heard from Texans who say Richards inspired them when they were a kid, asking their favorite school subject or telling them to "call their mama."

The Ann Richards Legacy Project is not a political organization, Justus said.

“Ann loved all Texans, and she loved Texas,” she said. “And Texas loved Ann.”

Working for Richards was inspiring, fun and frightening, said Ambassador Ron Kirk, who served as Richards’ secretary of state from 1992–1993. She could be charming and in-your-face, but when she wanted to get your attention, she got it.

Later on, Kirk became Dallas’ first Black mayor and worked as U.S. trade ambassador during former President Barack Obama’s administration. He said the former governor taught him that it’s a privilege to serve in a leadership position, and it’s important to act quickly to make decisive, bold moves.

Kirk said when he was young, Richards was raising money to help people like his parents pay the poll tax. Her legacy is rooted in the fight for civil rights for women and people of color.

Richards was also great for business, Kirk added: She was essential in saving the Arlington General Motors plant and helped to bring FedEx to the state. He said the biggest mistake people make in reviewing Richards’ life is that they often overlook just how smart she was.

“She understood her job as governor of Texas was to build a new Texas, but to do it in a way that everybody got to participate,” he said. “And I think she was extraordinarily successful at that.”

EXPAND One of the banners on Main Street, near the El Centro campus. Downtown Dallas, Inc.

After putting up similar banners in Austin, Justus worked with Downtown Dallas Inc. to follow suit in North Texas. She was stirred to spearhead the public art project so new generations could be inspired by Richards' spirit.

The 3-by-7-foot banners feature a dozen different designs and can be seen downtown on Young Street, from Griffin Street to Akard Street; Main Street, from Harwood Street to Griffin Street; and Akard Street, from Young Street to Canton Street. They also include Richards’ famous quote, “Ginger Rogers did everything Fred Astaire did, she just did it backwards and in high heels.”

Scott Goldstein, chief of communications and policy at Downtown Dallas Inc., said his organization was happy to celebrate Richards’ legacy and all that she stood for.

“To have … these very inspirational catchy, funny phrases that she uttered is just a really wonderful tribute,” he said.

The banners will include other famous quotes by Richards:

Sobriety has freed me to deal with failure and never give up.

Life isn’t fair, but government must be.

Teaching is the hardest work I have ever done, including being Governor.

Cherish your friends and family as if your life depended on it, because it does.

I have a real soft spot in my heart for librarians and for people who care for books.

I get a lot of cracks about my hair, mostly from men who don’t have any.

If you think taking care of yourself is selfish, change your mind.

You can put lipstick on a pig and call it Monique, but it is still a pig.

Always look ahead, never look back.