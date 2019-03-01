What Do the Latest Polls Say About Beto O'Rourke's Run for President?

Turns out, former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke was playing a little game when he told Oprah on Feb. 5 that he'd decide whether he'd run for Senate or president "before the end of the month." Though the El Paso native has made his decision, according to multiple reports, he isn't going to tell the public what it is until at least the first full week of March.

None of that's to say he hasn't telegraphed what he's going to do. Barring a complete 180 on O'Rourke's part, he's going to run for president, just as many pundits predicted he would following his coming within 1.5 points of pulling off an upset in his 2018 Senate race against Ted Cruz.

"Amy and I have made a decision about how we can best serve our country," O'Rourke told The Dallas Morning News' Gromer Jeffers earlier this week. "We are excited to share it with everyone soon."