The Beto O'Rourke Silly Season Is Getting Even Sillier

Oprah, teeth cleanings and nascent beards. Among a few other tidbits, that's where we are in Beto O'Rourke's presidential flirtation. The maybe candidate still isn't doing anything that actually means anything, so social media gawkers and the media are left to project their own meaning onto everything the newly out-of-a-job former U.S. representative does with all his newfound free time.

O'Rourke's trip to the dentist offered some of the strongest proof yet of his strange place in the political milieu. It started as a fairly normal thing. O'Rourke has been out and about in far West Texas, asking people about their experiences living near the border, in light of President Donald Trump's recent portrayal of the region as a post-apocalyptic wasteland. In the course of asking his dental hygienist, Diana, an El Paso native, about her experiences growing up, O'Rourke also posted a short video to his Instagram story — video of his teeth getting cleaned. And that's all anybody is going to remember.