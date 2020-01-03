Blewett Filed Memo for Revote on Reverchon, Forgot to Tell Us

Two days after the Dallas City Council turned down a deal to turn over Reverchon Park to a for-profit sports entity, District 14 council member David Blewett, who had voted to turn it down, filed a memo for a revote.

Two days after the Dallas City Council in a split vote shot down a deal to turn over Reverchon Park to a for-profit sports entity, East Dallas District 14 City Council Member David Blewett, who had voted against the giveaway, filed paperwork with the City Secretary for a revote on the deal. Blewett didn't say in his memo he intended to change his vote — I have a call into him to ask — but it's hard to imagine why a guy on the winning side would want a do-over unless he changed his mind.

"I am going to move to reconsider Item No. 99 at the January 8, 2020 city council meeting."— David Bluett Facebook

The request for reconsideration is allowed under the city's charter. Thing is, Blewett forgot to tell anybody about it publicly. A rumor arose at the time that he might cave to pressure to change his vote, but he responded as you see below, with a Facebook post — same day he filed his memo — bragging about having taken a principled stand on a tough issue. He left out the line that should have said, 'YIKES, I'm already trying to change my vote, Dear Hearts, because great big people are being mean to me."

Another strange thing is that his memo calls for the revote at the upcoming Jan. 8 council meeting. But as of this morning, there is no mention of it in the City Secretary's draft agenda for that meeting. Blewett's silence on his memo and the city secretary's very accommodating omission have the effect of sneaking up on the opposition, depriving them of time to prepare for the Jan. 8 vote.

The same day Blewett filed his motion to change his vote, he was on Facebook bragging about what a good vote it had been. He makes no mention of his memo to change his vote. facebook.com

Civility at work, folks. Don't turn your back on it. More on this Monday.