Texas GOP Leaders Demand 'Inappropriate' Rep. Bryan Slaton's Resignation

Slaton, an ultraconservative representative from Royse City, faces accusations that he "engaged in a potentially 'inappropriate relationship' with an intern," as first reported Monday by The Texas Tribune. Now, some in Slaton's own party are demanding that he resign.
An internal complaint made against Slaton claims that he'd allegedly phoned the intern on Friday, March 31, to invite her over, and that alcoholic beverages were imbibed. The time? After 10 p.m. The place? Slaton's condo in Austin. Her age? Under 21.
Yeah, the optics aren't exactly great. (Slaton's attorney blasted the claims as "outrageous" in a statement.)
Slaton, by the way, is a married man and father who served as a youth and family minister for more than a decade, according to his website. The firebrand is infamous for his anti-LGBTQ+ stance, his "pro-family" conservative values and his controversial thoughts on state secession.
After video from a Dallas drag show went viral last year, Slaton proposed banning such events in the presence of minors to "protect" kids from drag queens.
Texas Republicans often paint LGBTQ+ folks as "predators," so some in the state GOP aren't pleased to learn of Slaton's supposed, shall we say, indiscretions.
State Rep. Steve Toth of The Woodlands called on his colleague to resign in a Tuesday morning tweet. He added that classifying Slaton's behavior as "inappropriate" would be a "gross understatement.
"What’s most troubling about the events of this story is that his behavior appears to be predatory," Toth continued. "Unfortunately, his handlers have closed their eyes to the signs of his dysfunctional behavior because he was willing to do their bidding."
Another fiercely conservative lawmaker, Deer Park state Rep. Briscoe Cain, fueled rumors of Slaton's alleged extramarital misconduct in a tweet last week.
"I am absolutely furious at a republican whom I believe to be a sexual predator," Cain wrote in part. "I’ve never been so ticked off at another legislator. 🤬 He should resign now."
Other political observers are also demanding that Slaton relinquish his House seat. On Monday evening, the Mothers Against Greg Abbott PAC railed against the representative in a Twitter thread.
"The TX GOP sells itself as the party of family values and they have targeted LGBTQ+ as groomers, and perverts etc.. when all this time the snake was in their mist [sic], like it always is," MAGA tweeted. "Y'all need to clean house and repent. Slaton needs to resign. And y'all need to STFU already."